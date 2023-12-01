Chivas vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs Pumas match for Liga MX
This is the start time of the Chivas vs Pumas match on Monday, November 6 in several countries:
Costa Rica: 9:05 PM
Dominican Republic: 11:05 PM
El Salvador: 9:05 PM
Guatemala: 9:05 PM
Honduras: 9:05 PM
Mexico: 9:05 PM
Nicaragua: 9:05 PM
Panama: 10:05 PM
United States (ET): 11:05 PM
César Huerta: player to watch for Pumas
We hope Chino will have a good performance in today's game.
Roberto Alvarado: player to watch for Chivas
We hope Piojo will have a good performance in today's game.
Latest games between Chivas and Pumas
In the last five games, Chivas has won four and Pumas has won one.
Their most recent matchup was won by Pumas, with a score of 1-0.
Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!
Pumas’ latest lineup
J. González, A. Aldrete, L. Magallán, N. Silva, J. Rivas, S. Trigos, U. Rivas, C. Huerta, G. Del Prete, E. Salvio, G. Fernández.
Chivas’ latest lineup
M. Jiménez, C. Calderón, A. Briseño, R. Martínez, A. Mozo, V. Guzmán, F. González, F. Beltrán, I. Brizuela, R. Marín, Y. Padilla.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
Referee: Fernando Hernández Gómez
Assistant 1: José Ibrahim Martínez Chavarría
Assistant 2: Manuel Alfonso Martínez Sánchez
Fourth Referee: Óscar Macías Romo
VAR: Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán
AVAR: Iván Antonio López Sánchez
The AKRON Stadium
It is the home of Chivas men's and women's teams, as well as Tapatío, from the Expansion League.
Pumas: may surprise
Could they repeat it?
Chivas: to take advantage of their home field
By being at home with their fans, Chivas can manage to take advantage for the second leg.
The excitement of the playoffs is here!
In these instances, the teams must be focused and play at maximum intensity, since the playoffs are a different tournament and any mistake can change the situation completely.
Today's match between Chivas and Pumas will be one of the most attractive and exciting of this phase. Who will win?
