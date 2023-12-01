Chivas vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Photo: EFE

1:24 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chivas vs Pumas live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the AKRON Stadium.

1:19 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs Pumas match for Liga MX

Chivas vs Pumas can be tuned into the TUDN and VIX+ live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

This is the start time of the Chivas vs Pumas match on Monday, November 6 in several countries:

Costa Rica: 9:05 PM
Dominican Republic: 11:05 PM
El Salvador: 9:05 PM
Guatemala: 9:05 PM
Honduras: 9:05 PM
Mexico: 9:05 PM
Nicaragua: 9:05 PM
Panama: 10:05 PM
United States (ET): 11:05 PM

1:14 AM2 hours ago

César Huerta: player to watch for Pumas

Watch out for César Huerta for this match. The 22-year-old striker is in very good shape. The last rivals he has scored against are Puebla, Cruz Azul and Atlas. In the regular phase he scored a total of eight goals and made one assist.

We hope Chino will have a good performance in today's game.

1:09 AM2 hours ago

Roberto Alvarado: player to watch for Chivas

Watch out for Roberto Alvarado for this match. The 25-year-old striker is in very good shape. The last rivals he has scored against are Atlas, Puebla and Querétaro. In total, in the regular phase he accumulated six goals and made one assist.

We hope Piojo will have a good performance in today's game.

1:04 AM2 hours ago

Latest games between Chivas and Pumas

Chivas and Pumas have played against each other 64 times; of which, Chivas have won 13, they have tied 31 and Pumas have won 20.

In the last five games, Chivas has won four and Pumas has won one.

Their most recent matchup was won by Pumas, with a score of 1-0.

Let's see how they do today, it will be a game with a lot of emotions!

12:59 AM2 hours ago

Pumas’ latest lineup

This was Pumas’ most recent starting XI, in their match against Pumas on Matchday 17:

J. González, A. Aldrete, L. Magallán, N. Silva, J. Rivas, S. Trigos, U. Rivas, C. Huerta, G. Del Prete, E. Salvio, G. Fernández.

12:54 AM2 hours ago

Chivas’ latest lineup

This was Chivas’ most recent starting XI, in their match against Pumas on Matchday 17:

M. Jiménez, C. Calderón, A. Briseño, R. Martínez, A. Mozo, V. Guzmán, F. González, F. Beltrán, I. Brizuela, R. Marín, Y. Padilla.

12:49 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

For tonight's match, the referee team will be made up of:

Referee: Fernando Hernández Gómez
Assistant 1: José Ibrahim Martínez Chavarría
Assistant 2: Manuel Alfonso Martínez Sánchez
Fourth Referee: Óscar Macías Romo
VAR: Jorge Antonio Pérez Durán
AVAR: Iván Antonio López Sánchez

12:44 AM2 hours ago

The AKRON Stadium

The AKRON Stadium is located in Guadalajara, Jalisco. It was inaugurated on July 29, 2010, with the name Omnilife Stadium. It has capacity for 49,850 spectators.

It is the home of Chivas men's and women's teams, as well as Tapatío, from the Expansion League.

12:39 AM2 hours ago

Pumas: may surprise

On the other hand, the University team could surprise by playing as visitors, this would be very important for the second leg. Let’s remember that in their last match, on Matchday 17, Pumas won 1-0. 

Could they repeat it?

12:34 AM2 hours ago

Chivas: to take advantage of their home field

Chivas has statistics in its favor when it comes to playing at home against Pumas, since of the last five games played in that circumstance, they have won four in a row.

By being at home with their fans, Chivas can manage to take advantage for the second leg.

12:29 AM2 hours ago

The excitement of the playoffs is here!

The moment arrived! It’s time for the playoffs and we will see who manages to continue advancing to win the Apertura 2023 title.

In these instances, the teams must be focused and play at maximum intensity, since the playoffs are a different tournament and any mistake can change the situation completely.

Today's match between Chivas and Pumas will be one of the most attractive and exciting of this phase. Who will win?

12:24 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Chivas vs Pumas Live Updates!

My name is Ramón Betech and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
