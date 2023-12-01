Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Score
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:00 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr: match for the in Saudi Professional League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Brazil
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Chile
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Colombia
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Spain
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Mexico
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Marca Claro.
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Peru
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
12:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, December 1, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
In Directv Sports
Neymar vs Ronaldo
Ronaldo is ready, without any worry, at one hundred to play as the captain of Al-Nassr.
How is Al-Nassr coming?
How is Al-Hilal coming?
Latest lineups from the most recent game between both teams
Al-Nassr: Nawaf Al Aquidi, Sultan Al Ghanam, Ali Alawjami, Alamari, Telles, Fofana, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Talisca, Brozovic, Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo.