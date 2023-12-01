Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Professional League Match
Photo:  Al- Nassr

In a few moments we will share with you the Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr live lineups, as well as the latest information from the King Fahd Stadium.
How to watch Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

USA Time: 2:00 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): there will be no transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): there will be no transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr: match for the in Saudi Professional League Match?

This is the start time of the game Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr: of Friday, December 1, 2023 In several countries:

Neymar vs Ronaldo

This had to be the great duel that was going to be the crossing of giants between Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar. But the Brazilian's injury kept him from the entire season where he arrived as the star. Ney has an injury to his left knee, suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus. Neymar has shown his recovery process, but he will remain off Al-Hilal's radar. Beyond the fact that the Brazilian star is more attached to scandal than to football.
Ronaldo is ready, without any worry, at one hundred to play as the captain of Al-Nassr.
How is Al-Nassr coming?

Al-Nasrr is coming off a win against Al-Okhdood Club. With 3 consecutive victories, they have not lost since the week of 08/14/23 where, four days apart, they scored their second defeat against Al-Ettifaq and Al Taawon by 2 goals. A victory would give 37 points for the CR7 team, a difference of one point with the next rival.

How is Al-Hilal coming?

The leader of the competition comes from winning the AFC Champions League matchday 5, with a 2-0 victory against Navbahor. In the league they beat Al-Hazm 9 goals to 0. Goal fair in the match, where Malcom was the best of the match with a hat trick and Savic closed the scoring clip in the 93rd minute, this could have been more than 9 with more than 15 shots on goal.

Latest lineups from the most recent game between both teams

Al Hilal: Mohammed Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Ali Al Bulayhi, Alshahrani, Mohamed Kanno, Neves, Michael, Malcom, Savic and Aldawsari.


Al-Nassr: Nawaf Al Aquidi, Sultan Al Ghanam, Ali Alawjami, Alamari, Telles, Fofana, Abdullah Al Khaibari, Talisca, Brozovic, Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last game between these teams

In the Arab club championship game, Al-Nassr won 2 to 1 on 08/12/2023 with two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Hilal's goal was by Michael Delgado, there was a penalty disallowed for Milinkovic Savic . CR7 in extra time won the game.
Duel for leadership

Alhilal and Al-Nassr will face each other on matchday 15 where both teams have a lot at stake, where it could be the first defeat for Al Hilal or the third for Al-Nassr. It is a great dominance of Al Hilal in the table with 43 goals in favor, 8 goals against 38 points and 4 difference that Al-Nassr has with 34 points, its 11 victories and 1 draw keep them in second place, leaving places difference from Al-Ahili Saudi.
Where are you going to play?

The King Fahd International Stadium is the home of Al Hilal. This property is located in Saudi Arabia, with 68,752 spectators, with more than 36 years of existence and since 1987 it has been the home of the Saudi Arabian soccer team.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Saudi Professional League Al Hilal vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo