Monza vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Photo: Getty Images

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monza vs Juventus as well as the latest information from the Brianteo Stadium.
What time is the match Monza vs Juventus in Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 01:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Return to the Champions League, Allegri's main goal

The Juventus coach appeared before the media in the pre-match meeting against Monza. 

 

When asked about the lack of goals, Allegri commented that "this year Vlahovic and Chiesa have scored 5 goals, now we have to find goals for the others as well. The important thing, however, is to win games, regardless of who scores the goals. We are also working on this to keep improving". 

 

As for the goal, he expressed that it is "the return to the Champions League. Regardless of the playing time". On his continuity in the future on the bench of the Turin team he stated that he has a contract until 2025. "There is tuning to create, even with the youth sector, an important future. One thing I learned is that men pass through here, but the DNA remains," he added.

 

Watch out for this Juventus player

Dusan Vlahovic has five goals and an assist to his name this season. The 23-year-old Serbia international striker scored again last weekend against Inter Milan, ending a bad streak, as he had not scored since September 16, 2009.

 

Watch out for this Monza player

Andrea Colpani is one of the top scorers in Serie A this season 2023-24. He has six goals and one assist, already surpassing the goals he has scored in the last five seasons. He is the fourth top scorer in Serie A along with several other players and only surpassed by Berardi, Giroud or Lautaro Martinez. He has also scored in his last three home games.

 

How are Juventus coming along?

They are coming from a 1-1 draw in their last match at the home of leaders Inter Milan. While they are in a good positive streak, as they have accumulated eight consecutive matches without losing. In addition, they have only lost once this season. They are second in Serie A with 30 points, two points behind Inter Milan.
How does the Monza arrive?

They have two consecutive draws and four matches without losing. They have lost only one match out of the last ten they have played. They are ninth in Serie A with 18 points, three points behind the European places and eight points clear of the relegation places.
Background

A total of eight meetings between Monza and Juventus with a balance of four wins for the Turin team, two for Monza and two other duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in January 2023 and Monza won 0-2. They also won in September 2022 this time by the minimum at home. Juventus have never beaten Monza in the Italian league.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Brianteo Stadium, which is located in the city of Monza. It was inaugurated in 1988 and has a capacity for 16917 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Monza and Juventus will meet in the match of the 14th round of Serie A
Monza vs Juventus match in Serie A

We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live.
