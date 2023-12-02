Brentford vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Brentford vs Luton Town match live?
What time is Brentford vs Luton Town match for Premier League?
Argentina 12 pm: Star+
Bolivia 11 am: Star+
Brazil 12 pm: Star +
Chile 11 am: Star+
Colombia 10 am: Star+
Ecuador 10 am: Star+
USA 11 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 10 am : Star+
Paraguay 11 am: Star+
Peru 10 am: Star+
Uruguay 12 pm: Star+
Venezuela 11 am: Star+
Speak, Rob Edwards!
He [Lokonga] has received everything right, he's fully trained and it's about developing him in the right way. He'll continue to work with the strength and conditioning staff, but he'll be on the pitch soon. It's been a week of ups and downs. We're managing one or two, but the training has been good, but we'll have to see if one or two are ready or not."
Speak, Thomas Frank!
Just like when we got promoted, they're probably the team with the smallest budget and the smallest stadium. They've had a very similar journey to us. Rob Edwards and his team have done an excellent job to get Luton promoted, and it's important to remember that Nathan Jones has done a great job there too.
The two clubs met in 2009 in League Two; now we're facing each other in the best league in the world. It's a fantastic story and I'm looking forward to the game".
Gtech Community Stadium
The stadium has a capacity of 17,250 and was built on a site previously occupied by a shopping center. It was designed by architects Populous and built by Balfour Beatty. The stadium consists of a main stand and two side stands. The main stand is covered and seats 8,000 people. The side stands are uncovered and can seat 5,000 people each.
