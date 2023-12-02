Brentford vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
8:59 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Brentford vs Luton Town match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:54 PM2 hours ago

What time is Brentford vs Luton Town match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Luton Town of 1th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Star+

Bolivia 11 am: Star+

Brazil 12 pm: Star +

Chile 11 am: Star+

Colombia 10 am: Star+

Ecuador 10 am: Star+

USA 11 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 10 am : Star+

Paraguay 11 am: Star+

Peru 10 am: Star+

Uruguay 12 pm: Star+

Venezuela 11 am: Star+

8:49 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Rob Edwards!

"It's Nakamba's knee, it was swollen and he felt some discomfort, but he's had tests and scans and it's not too serious. He's been on the grass a few times this week, but he's not well and won't be ready this week.

He [Lokonga] has received everything right, he's fully trained and it's about developing him in the right way. He'll continue to work with the strength and conditioning staff, but he'll be on the pitch soon. It's been a week of ups and downs. We're managing one or two, but the training has been good, but we'll have to see if one or two are ready or not."

8:44 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Thomas Frank!

"It's very encouraging that, in a season in which we've struggled enormously with injuries, we've put in 12 good performances in the 13 games we've played. We've played two balanced games against fantastic teams in Liverpool and Arsenal. The expectation is that we're going to win. It's natural for people to have that expectation, but the fact is that we're going to be playing a very difficult team and it's going to be a tough challenge.

Just like when we got promoted, they're probably the team with the smallest budget and the smallest stadium. They've had a very similar journey to us. Rob Edwards and his team have done an excellent job to get Luton promoted, and it's important to remember that Nathan Jones has done a great job there too.

The two clubs met in 2009 in League Two; now we're facing each other in the best league in the world. It's a fantastic story and I'm looking forward to the game".

8:39 PM2 hours ago

Classification

8:34 PM2 hours ago

The Hatters

Luton Town are in 17th place with nine points, four more than Sheffield United, the first team in the relegation zone. The Hatters have a 12% record and are coming off the back of three defeats, one draw and one win.
8:29 PM2 hours ago

The Bees

With a 38% record, Brentford have won three and lost two of their last five games. With 16 points, the Bees are in 11th place.
8:24 PM2 hours ago

Gtech Community Stadium

The Gtech Community Stadium opened in September 2020 and replaced Griffin Park as the home of Brentford FC. The stadium is located in Lionel Road South, Brentford, London, and is designed to be a modern, multi-functional facility, not only for soccer matches, but also for community and corporate events.

The stadium has a capacity of 17,250 and was built on a site previously occupied by a shopping center. It was designed by architects Populous and built by Balfour Beatty. The stadium consists of a main stand and two side stands. The main stand is covered and seats 8,000 people. The side stands are uncovered and can seat 5,000 people each.

8:19 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Brentford vs Luton Town live this Saturday (1), at the Gtech Community Stadium at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 14th round of the competition.
8:14 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Brentford vs Luton Town Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo