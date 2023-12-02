Famalicão vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Famalicão vs Porto match live?
What time is Famalicão vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
Galeno also had one or two injuries and now he's appearing again. I think this is a normal development for the players who have more minutes, but also for the others, as we saw in the Portuguese Cup match against Montalegre. Their dedication and work on a daily basis is very good. When they come on, they add value to the team. If they start matches, you can't tell the difference between those who have more or less minutes. That makes me extremely happy. It's a positive development, but we have to confirm it. The public doesn't watch the training sessions. The members, fans and supporters of FC Porto just want to win. So do I.
Famalicão is a team that is becoming more and more solid in the I Liga, taking very sure steps, with youngsters of great quality coming through the club. They have the third-best defense in the league and virtuoso players with individual quality. We're expected to have a difficult afternoon in Famalicão, but it's up to us to have enough arguments to win the three points within those difficulties.
João Pedro Sousa is not a coach who will take away or change Famalicão's identity. It's a team that respects every moment of the game with quality and it's perhaps one of the most difficult away games we'll have, not only because of the quality of the opposition, but also because of the short time to recover and prepare [after the Champions League game]. We're not going to dwell on that, at the end of the game I'm not going to apologize for the lack of time.
Every challenge is difficult and we try to overcome them. It's been shown that any team can drop points at different points in the league, we have to achieve that consistency and solidity as soon as possible because we're behind. If in two or three weeks' time, when we go to Alvalade, there are points lost along the way... It's a head-to-head, where we've won three points in big games, but this is a competition where teams have to show consistency.
You mentioned the top scorer, perhaps one of the top scorers in FC Porto's history. A player who came from Rio Ave when he was practically unknown. People talk a bit and think that strikers have to score goals and assists, that's not the case. Taremi's job is more than scoring or assisting. He'll do it naturally because he's closer to the opponent's goal, but all the work he does, I'm extremely pleased with."
Speak, João Pedro Sousa!
The play-offs are different, our club is different for the better, so we're not going to look back on that game to carry anything over to this one. If we play with the same quality and the same skill, perfect. But we'll have to do it differently.
The feeling I have on the bench is that I regret the players' suffering on the pitch because I tell the players every day that we're going to play to win. After being 2-0 down, it pains me for them, who give their lives to win."
Estádio Municipal de Famalicão
The stadium underwent a renovation in 2015 to meet Primeira Liga standards. During the work, a new covered main stand was built and the facilities were modernized.
The stadium's structure includes a covered main stand, two outdoor side stands and a stand behind one of the goals. The main stand can seat up to 3,000 people, while the side stands have a capacity of 1,500 fans each, and the stand behind the goal has space for 500 people.
