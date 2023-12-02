Famalicão vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Porto

Update Live Commentary
8:59 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Famalicão vs Porto match live?

8:54 PM2 hours ago

What time is Famalicão vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Famalicão vs Porto of 2th December 2023 in several countries:

8:49 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Sérgio Conceição!

"I think the team is evolving, otherwise there would be no point in our work. Of the players who have been playing, I see a more solid midfield. Alan Varela, who is 22, understands more and more what we want. And we're talking about a player who plays in a crucial area of the field. He's a young player who has come to Europe to compete in a completely different league. He clearly needs to be given his time. I'm giving the example of Varela because he's been talked about. And rightly so, because he's developed very well. Evanilson has had a few injuries and has been playing more regularly this term.

Galeno also had one or two injuries and now he's appearing again. I think this is a normal development for the players who have more minutes, but also for the others, as we saw in the Portuguese Cup match against Montalegre. Their dedication and work on a daily basis is very good. When they come on, they add value to the team. If they start matches, you can't tell the difference between those who have more or less minutes. That makes me extremely happy. It's a positive development, but we have to confirm it. The public doesn't watch the training sessions. The members, fans and supporters of FC Porto just want to win. So do I.

Famalicão is a team that is becoming more and more solid in the I Liga, taking very sure steps, with youngsters of great quality coming through the club. They have the third-best defense in the league and virtuoso players with individual quality. We're expected to have a difficult afternoon in Famalicão, but it's up to us to have enough arguments to win the three points within those difficulties.

João Pedro Sousa is not a coach who will take away or change Famalicão's identity. It's a team that respects every moment of the game with quality and it's perhaps one of the most difficult away games we'll have, not only because of the quality of the opposition, but also because of the short time to recover and prepare [after the Champions League game]. We're not going to dwell on that, at the end of the game I'm not going to apologize for the lack of time.

Every challenge is difficult and we try to overcome them. It's been shown that any team can drop points at different points in the league, we have to achieve that consistency and solidity as soon as possible because we're behind. If in two or three weeks' time, when we go to Alvalade, there are points lost along the way... It's a head-to-head, where we've won three points in big games, but this is a competition where teams have to show consistency.

You mentioned the top scorer, perhaps one of the top scorers in FC Porto's history. A player who came from Rio Ave when he was practically unknown. People talk a bit and think that strikers have to score goals and assists, that's not the case. Taremi's job is more than scoring or assisting. He'll do it naturally because he's closer to the opponent's goal, but all the work he does, I'm extremely pleased with."

8:44 PM2 hours ago

Speak, João Pedro Sousa!

"We're playing in the Portuguese Cup in such a demanding way, with the clear objective of reaching the final, and we're playing in the championship where we have the objective of finishing in fifth place. It takes a lot of work. This context is new for many players. We know we have the chance to improve, because the players have potential.

The play-offs are different, our club is different for the better, so we're not going to look back on that game to carry anything over to this one. If we play with the same quality and the same skill, perfect. But we'll have to do it differently.

The feeling I have on the bench is that I regret the players' suffering on the pitch because I tell the players every day that we're going to play to win. After being 2-0 down, it pains me for them, who give their lives to win."

8:39 PM2 hours ago

Classification

8:34 PM2 hours ago

Dragons

With a 75% record, Porto are in third place on 23 points, three behind the leaders, Benfica and Sporting, respectively. The Dragons have won three and lost two.
8:29 PM2 hours ago

Famalicenses

Famalicão are in seventh place with 16 points. With a 48% record, Famalicenses have two defeats, two draws and one win.
8:24 PM2 hours ago

Estádio Municipal de Famalicão

Estádio Municipal de Famalicão, also known as Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho, is the home of Futebol Clube de Famalicão, a Portuguese soccer club located in Vila Nova de Famalicão, in northern Portugal. Inaugurated on June 22, 1952, the stadium has an approximate capacity of 5,307 fans.

The stadium underwent a renovation in 2015 to meet Primeira Liga standards. During the work, a new covered main stand was built and the facilities were modernized.

The stadium's structure includes a covered main stand, two outdoor side stands and a stand behind one of the goals. The main stand can seat up to 3,000 people, while the side stands have a capacity of 1,500 fans each, and the stand behind the goal has space for 500 people.

8:19 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Famalicão vs Porto live this Saturday (2), at the Estádio Municipal de Famalicão at 10 am ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 14th round of the competition.
8:14 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Famalicão vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game.
