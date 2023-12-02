Newcastle vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Newcastle vs Manchester United match live?
What time is Newcastle vs Manchester United match for Premier League?
Argentina 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Bolivia 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Brazil 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Chile 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Colombia 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
USA 4 pm ET: nbcsports.com,SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 3 pm: Paramount+
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Peru 3 pm: ESPN, Star+
Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN, Star+
Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN, Star+
Speak, Erik ten Hag!
There are updates, then Ty Malacia, he had surgery and will be back in a short time. I think, from the new year, he could be available. It's very good that Luke Shaw returned this week. We're happy about that and the others too, they're working hard to get back into the team as soon as possible.
If you look closely, you'll see that he's the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League, based on the statistics. His expected goalkeeping is the second best in the Premier League. So yes, he's doing well, but he also knows that in the Champions League he made some mistakes. But overall, in the first five months, he's doing particularly well.
You said: very well, how well we played on Wednesday. We played very well. In Copenhagen we played very well and even at Bayern Munich we played very well. We have to do a few things better, eliminating individual mistakes. Also things in transition, but we can sort that out. I'd be more worried if we didn't play so well.
You also know because you've seen how he [Onana] is reacting after a bad performance, as he did after Munich. Then, against Burnley, he stood out. He's a strong character, a personality and he'll deal with it.
I really respect them because they're a difficult team to play against. It's a good challenge and I like playing against them because, in the challenge, you have to rise to the occasion. We have to give our best against them because, as I said, the way they play is very good and very organized."
"We have a lot of options, but we have to manage the players' load. It's also a question of freshness. Mason Mount is returning to the [training] field today, but I don't know how long it will be before he returns [to play]. I can't say at the moment.
There are updates, then Ty Malacia, he had surgery and will be back in a short time. I think, from the new year, he could be available. It's very good that Luke Shaw returned this week. We're happy about that and the others too, they're working hard to get back into the team as soon as possible.
If you look closely, you'll see that he's the second best goalkeeper in the Premier League, based on the statistics. His expected goalkeeping is the second best in the Premier League. So yes, he's doing well, but he also knows that in the Champions League he made some mistakes. But overall, in the first five months, he's doing particularly well.
You said: very well, how well we played on Wednesday. We played very well. In Copenhagen we played very well and even at Bayern Munich we played very well. We have to do a few things better, eliminating individual mistakes. Also things in transition, but we can sort that out. I'd be more worried if we didn't play so well.
You also know because you've seen how he [Onana] is reacting after a bad performance, as he did after Munich. Then, against Burnley, he stood out. He's a strong character, a personality and he'll deal with it.
I really respect them because they're a difficult team to play against. It's a good challenge and I like playing against them because, in the challenge, you have to rise to the occasion. We have to give our best against them because, as I said, the way they play is very good and very organized."
Speak, Eddie Howe!
When a new day comes and you look at it differently, you have to move on and look to the next game. This season especially, whether the results are positive or negative, we can't take them with us even for a few days because it influences what happens in the future and the future is always the most important thing. When something like this happens, you allow the players to get emotional, but I don't think we want to see ourselves as victims or any kind of negative association like that. It happened, put it to the back of your mind and use it as motivation.
He [Lewis Miley] got a taste for top-level soccer from a very early age, which can only be good for him. If he was a different kind of character, I might question that, but he's not. He's able to take everything in his stride, as you've seen from his performances. For someone so young, he has a very good outlook on professional sport and life. He's very calm, polite and respectful, but very keen to show off his qualities. He has obvious qualities that he has demonstrated in the last two games.
Sven is not training with us at the moment. He is slowly increasing his load after his knee injury. He's reacting very well to the work he's doing. We hope that continues. He's a great player for us. We hope that Sean and Joe are not long-term injuries. We're hopeful that we can get them back. The problem is that even two or three weeks at this stage feels like a lifetime with the amount of games we've had in that period.
You can never underestimate Manchester United's qualities. They are a very good team and have exceptional individuals. They have a very good head coach who leads them, so first and foremost we have total respect for our opponents. They've won a lot of games recently and are performing well.
For us, after the Chelsea game, we need to try and maintain the momentum and energy of our recent performances, I think it will be a very good game."
Classification
Red Devils
In the Premier League, United have a better record, with four wins in five games, and the last game was the team's best performance so far, with a 3-0 win over Everton away from home and a bicycle kick from Alejandro Garnacho
Magpies
Their last five home games have all been victories, the most recent being against Chelsea, with the Magpies winning 4-1. Very big opponents have already fallen to the Geordies, such as Arsenal who lost 1-0, or Manchester City who lost 1-0 in the League Cup.
St. James' Park
With a capacity that has exceeded 52,305 in some configurations, St. James' Park has four main stands: Leazes Stand, Gallowgate End, Milburn Stand and East Stand. As well as hosting Newcastle United matches, the stadium has also hosted a number of sporting and non-sporting events over the years.
The stadium is the third largest stadium in England and the largest stadium outside the capital. The stadium is known for its vibrant atmosphere and for being one of the most iconic stadiums in English soccer.
The stadium was built on a site previously occupied by a cricket pitch. It was designed by architect Archibald Leitch and built by construction company William Armstrong. The stadium was originally called St. James' Cricket Ground, but was renamed St. James' Park in 1904.
If you want to directly stream it: nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!