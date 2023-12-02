Southampton vs Cardiff City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Southampton vs Cardiff live on Match day 19 of the EFL Championship 2023 here.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Southampton vs Cardiff live on Matchday 19 of the EFL Championship 2023, as well as the latest information from St. Mary's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Southampton vs Cardiff live online on Match day 19 of the EFL Championship 2023
The Southampton vs Cardiff match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.
The Southampton vs Cardiff match can be tuned into the Blue To Go streams.
Other matches in the EFL Championship
In addition to this match between Southampton vs Cardiff City, Preston vs QPR, West Brom vs Leicester City, Birmingham vs Rotherham, Hull City vs Watford, Ipswich vs Coventry, Leeds vs Middlesbrough, Millwall vs Sunderland, Plymouth vs Stoke City, Sheffield vs Blackburn and Swansea vs Huddersfield, are the matches of this day in the EFL Championship, without doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 19 will be referee James Bell, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that will be fought for three very important points and who, with his national and international experience, will try to bring this match to a good conclusion in what promises to be one of the most exciting matches in this EFL Championship 2023.
What time is Southampton vs Cardiff match day 19 of the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Southampton vs Cardiff match on 2 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hours
Bolivia: 11:00
Brazil: 11:00
Chile: 11:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 19th round of the EFL Championship, with two teams full of hope for a great match day.
Background
The record is very even, as they have met on 7 occasions, leaving a record of 2 games won by Southampton, a draw and 4 wins for Cardiff, despite this record and the moment that the two teams live the favorite to take the 3 points is Southampton, who lives a better moment and is higher in the overall table of the competition, these are the antecedents.
How does Cardiff arrive?
Cardiff on the other hand comes from losing by the minimum difference 1-0 against Albion match that suffered enough despite being at home, losing valuable points and being at the moment in 9th position with a record of 8 games won, 3 draws and 7 defeats with 27 points in total, faces a tough away match with the sole intention of getting points and seek to climb in the overall table, tournament, where they have had a discreet participation being in mid-table, thus the two teams come to this meeting that promises to be very exciting and full of intensity and above all goals.
How does Southampton get there?
Southampton comes from defeating Bristol City 1-0 in the last day of the EFL Championship, in the overall standings are in fourth place with 34 points and a record of 10 games won, 4 draws and 4 defeats, will seek to continue the winning streak and thus to aspire to third place in the overall standings, so Southampton comes to a day where he has the obligation to win to play at home and with his fans, no doubt we expect a very exciting game.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live coverage of Southampton vs Cardiff City, match day 19 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at St Mary's Stadium, kick-off at 09:00.