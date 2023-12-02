Birmingham vs Rotherham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
BIRMINGHAM!
ROTHERHAM FORA DE CASA!
BIRMINGHAM AT HOME!
GAME STAGE!
St. Andrew's Stadium is a great location. the home of Birmingham City Football Club, located in Birmingham, England. With a capacity for more than 29,000 fans, the stadium is one of a kind. This is a significant milestone for fans and the local community. Opened in 1906, St. Andrew's has witnessed exciting times and is one of the most exciting places in the world. home to Birmingham City's matches, providing a vibrant atmosphere during games. The stadium is It is a symbol of pride for the fans, who come together to fervently support the club in its EFL Championship aspirations.
HISTORIC!
In the last head-to-head meetings between Birmingham and Rotherham in the EFL Championship, Birmingham had mixed results. In the most recent game on 11 March 2023, Birmingham emerged victorious with a 2-0 victory. However, on 27 August 2022, Rotherham came out on top with a 2-0 victory. 0. Recent history shows an alternation of results, with victories for both teams.
Over the years, clashes between the two teams have been competitive, with some notable draws. The last decade has seen evenly matched matches, with Birmingham claiming 3-1 victories in 2018 and 4-2 in 2016. However, the record includes draws, such as 2-2 in November 2001 The battle between Birmingham and Rotherham continues to be a narrative of rivalry and competitiveness.
HOW DOES ROTHERHAM ARRIVE?
In their last 10 games, Rotherham have faced varying challenges in the EFL Championship League. In the most recent clash, on November 28, 2023, the team faced Hull, resulting in a 4-1 defeat. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Leeds and suffered a 5-0 defeat to Watford. The performance includes two additional draws against Ipswich and QPR, with scores of 2-2 and 1-1 respectively. Rotherham recorded a 2-0 victory against Coventry, but faced defeats against Southampton, Bristol City and Cardiff. The team faced a 2-0 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and a 1-1 draw against Cardiff. In summary, Rotherham had mixed results, highlighted by a win and a few draws, but also faced significant defeats.
HOW DOES BIRMINGHAM ARRIVE?
Birmingham have faced a number of challenges in their last few games in the EFL Championship. The most recent clash, on November 29, 2023, against Blackburn, resulted in a 4-2 defeat. Before that, on November 25, the team achieved a narrow victory against Sheffield Wednesday, with a score of 2 to 1. However, the previous performance was disappointing, already who lost to Sunderland 3-1 on 11 November. The 2-2 draw with Ipswich on 4 November also added pressure to the team. team. With ups and downs evident, Birmingham are looking for greater consistency after a promising victory over West Bromwich (3-1) on October 6th and another convincing victory against Huddersfield (4-1) on October 3rd. of October.
The game will be played at St Andrew's
TheBirmingham vs Rotherham game will be played at St Andrew's, with a capacity of 29.409 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Championship: Birmingham vs Rotherham live updates
