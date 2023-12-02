Bayern Munich vs Augsburg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin begins at the Allianz Arena. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live from the Bundesliga 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin live corresponding to Date 14 of the Bundesliga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Allianz Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin online and live in the Bundesliga from 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 11:30 a.m. Without Transmission
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 3:30 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 8:30 a.m. on SKY
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Peru: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Argentina: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Brazil: 11:30 a.m. Without Transmission
Chile: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Colombia: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 3:30 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 8:30 a.m. on SKY
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Peru: 9:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Bayern's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano, Leon Goretzka, Alphonso Davies, Konrad Laimer, Thomas Müller, Raphaël Guerreiro, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Mathys Tel and Kingsley Coman.
Harry Kane, player to watch!
The Bayern striker is one of his club's great offensive references and is set to become the team's top scorer. Kane seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Bayern Munich on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 49 games where he scored 32 goals and 5 assists. The British forward had a great season and Bayern will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bayern get here?
Bayern Munich continues its path in the 2023-2024 Bundesliga season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of German football and is positioned as one of the great candidates to fight to be among the best teams in the UEFA Champions League. Bayern finished as champions in first place in the Bundesliga with 71 points, after 21 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Champions League, after several years since their last title. They apply to try to be among the best in the competition and be a protagonist in the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Harry Kane, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Matthijs De Ligt and Alphonso Davies, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, his contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Bayern will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their fourth Champions League and another Bundesliga.
Union Berlin's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Frederik Ronnow, Diogo Leite, Robin Knoche, Rani Khedira, Jérôme Roussillon, Josip Juranovic, Aïssa Laïdouni, Lucas Tousart, Robin Gosens, Kevin Volland and Kevin Behrens.
Sheraldo Becker, player to watch!
The Unión Berlin striker is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue to demonstrate that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues with the capital team after a good season last season in the Bundesliga, in which he scored 6 goals and 19 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Unión Berlin München's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 7 goals and 2 assists in 16 games played.
How does Union Berlin arrive?
Unión Berlin starts a new Bundesliga season, after having finished the previous one in fifth position and qualifying for the Europa League. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Jordan, Diogo Leite, Morten Thorsby and Jamie Leweling to fight for a good year in all competitions. At the moment, the Capitalinos are in seventeenth position in the Bundesliga with 7 points after 2 wins, 1 draw and 9 losses. However, in the UEFA competition the team has not obtained the expected results and is placed in third position in Group D, behind Braga and Union Saint-Gilloise. The team has lacked a goal in the Europa League and has lost games by the slightest difference, however, they still have a good chance of qualifying for the next round. The Capitals hope to get a positive result against Bayern to get out of the bottom of the table.
Where's the game?
The Allianz Arena located in the city of Munich, Germany will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the Bundesliga in a good way this season. This stadium has capacity for 75,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayern Munich vs Union Berlin match, corresponding to Date 13 of the Bundesliga 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Allianz Arena, at 9:30 am.