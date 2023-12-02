Leeds United vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Leeds United vs Middlesbrough live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds United vs Middlesbrough live, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leeds United vs Middlesbrough live online
The match will not be broadcasted on TV or streaming service.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Key Player- Middlesbrough
Isaiah Jones is Middlesbrough's midfielder, he has 17 appearances as a starter in the season, with 1116 minutes on the pitch. So far this season, he completes 4 goals and 1 assist.
Key player - Leeds United
Georginio Rutter is one of Leeds United's most consistent players, he has 17 appearances on the season, has 4 goals and 7 assists this term. Behind Summerville, he is the player with the most appearances in goals for Leeds United, and is the player with the most expected assists and great chances created in the entire league.
Head to head: Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough
This Saturday's match will be the 102nd duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 40 wins for Leeds United against 32 for Middlesbrough, in addition to recording 29 draws.
Middlesbrough wants to get closer to playoff places
Michael Carrick's Boro is close to the playoffs, with 27 points and in tenth place in the championship, so an away win would mean an approach to the playoffs.
Leeds United in search of staying at the top
The local Leeds United is in third place, with 35 points, has approached the championship leaders; Daniel Farke maintains an undefeated streak of 10 home games, and also 5 dates in the championship, with four wins and a draw.
Championship on fire
Leeds United and Middlesbrough are both candidates to be in the promotion fight until the end of the season, Daniel Farke's team faces a great team led by Michael Carrick, who came close to promotion last season. Leeds are currently in third place, while Middlesbrough, although outside the playoff places, is on the rise and is looking to get into the top 6 of the Championship.
The match will be played at Elland Road
Elland Road is the home ground of Leeds United of the EFL Championship, located in the county of West Yorkshire in the United Kingdom. The venue was opened in 1897 and has a capacity of 37,890 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Leeds United vs Middlesbrough, matchday 19 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Elland Road, at 11:00 am.