Nottingham Forest vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Follow here Nottingham Forest vs Everton Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Everton match for the Premier League.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Everton match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Everton of December 2nd in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Everton's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Jordan Pickford, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Dwight McNeil, Jack Harrison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucouré.
Nottingham Forest's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Matt Turner, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina, Sèrge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo.
Matt Turner, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina, Sèrge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo.
Everton players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Everton's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. The player Abdoulaye Doucouré (#16) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Jack Harrison (#11) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Everton in the tournament
Everton had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in nineteenth position in the general table after 4 games won, 2 draws and 7 lost, they have 14 points. Everton is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Everton's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on November 25 against Brighton & Hove Albion, it resulted in a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Nottingham Forest players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Nottingham Forest's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Everton. Nigerian player Taiwo Awoniyi (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Sèrge Aurier (#24) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Nottingham Forest in the tournament
The Nottingham football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) well, they are in fifteenth position in the general table with 3 games won, 4 tied and 6 lost, achieving 13 points . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on November 25 against Chelsea, it ended in a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The City Ground is located in the city of Nottingham, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,602 spectators and is the home of Nottingham Forest of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 3, 1898 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.