Plymouth vs Stoke LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Plymouth

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
1:32 AM39 minutes ago

Tune in here Plymouth vs Stoke Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Plymouyth vs Stoke match.
1:27 AM44 minutes ago

How to watch Plymouth vs Stoke Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Plymouth vs Stoke live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:22 AMan hour ago

Retrospect

There have been 40 matches between Plymouth and Stoke in history. Plymouth have won nine times, Stoke 18 and there have been 13 draws. In the Championship, there have been 36 games, with eight wins for Plymouth, 17 for Stoke and 11 draws. Finally, Plymouth have hosted Stoke 20 times at home, winning nine, drawing six and losing five. In the Championship they have played 18 games, with eight wins, five draws and five defeats.
1:17 AMan hour ago

Probable Stoke

Stoke's probable team for the match is: Bonham, Hoever, McNally, Rose and Gooch; Laurent, Pearson, Campbell, Bae and Vidigal; Mmaee.
1:12 AMan hour ago

Probable Plymouth

Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Cooper, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Gibson and Edwards; Cundle, Houghton and Azaz; Whittaker, Mumba and Bundu.
1:07 AMan hour ago

Abesntees

Plymouth will be without the injured Hardie for this match. Meanwhile, Stoke's Burger and Johnson are out through suspension.
1:02 AMan hour ago

Championship

Plymouth are in 20th place on 19 points, level with Huddersfield, three points above QPR, one below Swansea and Millwall, and two behind Stoke themselves. Stoke are in 17th place with 21 points, one below Coventry and Birmingham, two below Norwich and three below Watford.
12:57 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Stoke

Stoke City, on the other hand, have drawn and lost twice. On the 11th the draw was goalless away to Coventry. On Saturday (25), they lost 3-0 at home to Blackburn, with goals from Wharton, Moran and Szmodics. And on Tuesday (28), away to QPR, the defeat was 4-2, with goals from Dykes (2), Pearson (own goal) and Willock, while Mmae and Burger scored.
12:52 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Plymouth

Plymouth come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On November 11, away from home, the defeat was to Leeds, 2-1, with goals from Daniel James and Piroe, while Waine netted. On Saturday (25), at home, they beat Sunderland 2-0, with goals from Whittaker and Azaz. And on Tuesday (28), away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Coventry, with a goal from Wright.
12:47 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Plymouth vs Stoke Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo