Plymouth vs Stoke LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Plymouth vs Stoke Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Plymouyth vs Stoke match.
How to watch Plymouth vs Stoke Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Plymouth vs Stoke live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Retrospect
There have been 40 matches between Plymouth and Stoke in history. Plymouth have won nine times, Stoke 18 and there have been 13 draws. In the Championship, there have been 36 games, with eight wins for Plymouth, 17 for Stoke and 11 draws. Finally, Plymouth have hosted Stoke 20 times at home, winning nine, drawing six and losing five. In the Championship they have played 18 games, with eight wins, five draws and five defeats.
Probable Stoke
Stoke's probable team for the match is: Bonham, Hoever, McNally, Rose and Gooch; Laurent, Pearson, Campbell, Bae and Vidigal; Mmaee.
Probable Plymouth
Plymouth's probable team for the match is: Cooper, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Gibson and Edwards; Cundle, Houghton and Azaz; Whittaker, Mumba and Bundu.
Abesntees
Plymouth will be without the injured Hardie for this match. Meanwhile, Stoke's Burger and Johnson are out through suspension.
Championship
Plymouth are in 20th place on 19 points, level with Huddersfield, three points above QPR, one below Swansea and Millwall, and two behind Stoke themselves. Stoke are in 17th place with 21 points, one below Coventry and Birmingham, two below Norwich and three below Watford.
Last Matches: Stoke
Stoke City, on the other hand, have drawn and lost twice. On the 11th the draw was goalless away to Coventry. On Saturday (25), they lost 3-0 at home to Blackburn, with goals from Wharton, Moran and Szmodics. And on Tuesday (28), away to QPR, the defeat was 4-2, with goals from Dykes (2), Pearson (own goal) and Willock, while Mmae and Burger scored.
Last Matches: Plymouth
Plymouth come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On November 11, away from home, the defeat was to Leeds, 2-1, with goals from Daniel James and Piroe, while Waine netted. On Saturday (25), at home, they beat Sunderland 2-0, with goals from Whittaker and Azaz. And on Tuesday (28), away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Coventry, with a goal from Wright.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Championship match: Plymouth vs Stoke Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.