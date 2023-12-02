Germany vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Germany vs France on TV in real time?
Probable France:
Paul Argney; Yvann Titi, Joachim Kayi Sanda, Bastien Meupiyou e Aymen Sadi; Mathis Amougou; Tidiam Gomis, Ismail Bouneb, Fodé Sylla e Nhoa Sangui; Mathis Lambourde
Probable Germany
Konstantin Heide; Eric Moreira, Finn Jeltsch, David Odogu e Max Hennig; Fayssal Harchaoui e Winners Osawe; Bilal Yalçinkaya, Noah Darvich e Paris Brunner; Max Moerstedt
France wants a second title!
France
In Group E, they had a smooth start against Burkina Faso, winning 3-0. In the second round, a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea. The group ended with another 3-0 win against the United States. In the Round of 16, the French team faced their first big challenge against one of the sensations of the tournament, Senegal. After regulation time ended 0-0, the French secured a 5-3 penalty shootout victory, advancing to the quarterfinals, where they beat Uzbekistan 1-0.
In the semi-finals, the big challenge was against another African team that had an excellent showing at the World Cup, Mali. The French team fell behind to a late first-half goal from Diarra, but came back in the second half with goals from Titi and Bouneb. The French now have the chance to avenge their defeat in the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in June this year, which the Germans won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.
Germany likes to score goals!
Germany
The team is undefeated, having won five of their six matches so far (Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, the United States and Spain) and drawn one, against Argentina in the semi-final.
TIME AND PLACE!
Germany vs. France represents the final match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, following the elimination of Argentina and Mali in the semi-finals. The match will take place on Saturday, October 2, starting at 9 a.m. (Brasília time) at the Manahan Stadium in Indonesia. The Eagles are looking to win the title for the first time, while the Blues are trying for their second title (the first came in 2001).
After great campaigns, the two teams had a grueling semi-final, with the Germans beating Argentina on penalties and the French overcoming Mali in a great comeback. The match will be broadcast on SporTV, CazéTV and Fifa+.
U-17 World Cup
Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023;
Time: 9 a.m. (Brasília time);
Venue: Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia;
Where to watch: SporTV (closed TV), Caze TV (Youtube) and Fifa+ and Globoplay (streaming).