Germany vs France LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch U-17 World Cup Match
Foto: FIFA

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:19 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Germany vs France on TV in real time?

Germany vs France

U-17 World Cup

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023;

Time: 9 a.m. (Brasília time);

Venue: Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia;

Where to watch: SporTV (closed TV), Caze TV (Youtube) and Fifa+ and Globoplay (streaming).

11:14 PMan hour ago

When is the Germany vs France match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Germany and France will kick off at 08am ET at the Manahan Stadium in Surakarta, Indonesia, in the final of the U-17 World Cup. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:09 PMan hour ago

Probable France:

FRANCE (Coach: Jean-Luc Vannuchi)
Paul Argney; Yvann Titi, Joachim Kayi Sanda, Bastien Meupiyou e Aymen Sadi; Mathis Amougou; Tidiam Gomis, Ismail Bouneb, Fodé Sylla e Nhoa Sangui; Mathis Lambourde
11:04 PMan hour ago

Probable Germany

GERMANY (Coach: Christian Wück)
Konstantin Heide; Eric Moreira, Finn Jeltsch, David Odogu e Max Hennig; Fayssal Harchaoui e Winners Osawe; Bilal Yalçinkaya, Noah Darvich e Paris Brunner; Max Moerstedt
10:59 PM2 hours ago

France wants a second title!

France, meanwhile, are looking to win their second World Cup in the category. The only time was in 2001, after great performances by former French player Florent Sinama-Pongolle, winner of the adidas Golden Ball and Golden Shoe with nine goals.
10:54 PM2 hours ago

France

France have won one U-17 World Cup title, in 2001 in Trinidad and Tobago, and came third in the previous edition in 2019. Considered one of the favorites at this year's U-17 World Cup, France, along with Germany, are the only team to have recorded a 100% record in the tournament's group stage.

In Group E, they had a smooth start against Burkina Faso, winning 3-0. In the second round, a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea. The group ended with another 3-0 win against the United States. In the Round of 16, the French team faced their first big challenge against one of the sensations of the tournament, Senegal. After regulation time ended 0-0, the French secured a 5-3 penalty shootout victory, advancing to the quarterfinals, where they beat Uzbekistan 1-0.

In the semi-finals, the big challenge was against another African team that had an excellent showing at the World Cup, Mali. The French team fell behind to a late first-half goal from Diarra, but came back in the second half with goals from Titi and Bouneb. The French now have the chance to avenge their defeat in the final of the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in June this year, which the Germans won 5-4 on penalties after a goalless draw.

France  
France  

 

10:49 PM2 hours ago

Germany likes to score goals!

In addition to their excellent record, Germany have scored at least three goals in five of their six matches so far, with the exception of the quarter-final against Spain, which they won 1-0.
10:44 PM2 hours ago

Germany

Germany are going all out to win the U-17 World Cup for the first time. In the semi-final, the Germans advanced on penalties after a 3-3 draw against Argentina in regulation time.

The team is undefeated, having won five of their six matches so far (Mexico, New Zealand, Venezuela, the United States and Spain) and drawn one, against Argentina in the semi-final.

10:39 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Germany and France is the FINAL of the U-17 World Cup.

Germany vs. France represents the final match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, following the elimination of Argentina and Mali in the semi-finals. The match will take place on Saturday, October 2, starting at 9 a.m. (Brasília time) at the Manahan Stadium in Indonesia. The Eagles are looking to win the title for the first time, while the Blues are trying for their second title (the first came in 2001).

After great campaigns, the two teams had a grueling semi-final, with the Germans beating Argentina on penalties and the French overcoming Mali in a great comeback. The match will be broadcast on SporTV, CazéTV and Fifa+.

Going through the biggest administrative crisis in their history, Germany face France on Tuesday, September 12, in a preparatory match for the 2024 European Championship. The match will take place at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, Germany. The ball is expected to start rolling at 4pm (Brasília time).

10:34 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Germany vs France live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive match of the U-17 World Cup final between two teams: Germany on one side. On the other is France. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo