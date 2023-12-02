Hull City vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Hull City vs Watford live match, as well as the latest information from the MKM Stadium.
How to watch Hull City vs Watford Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Hull City vs Watford match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Hull City vs Watford match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Watford of December 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM

Key player - Watford

In Watford, the presence of Mileta Rajović stands out. The 24-year-old Danish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the EFL Championship where he has seven goals in 15 matches played, starting eight of them. He has 817 minutes in total.

Key player - Hull City

In Hull City, the presence of Jaden Philogene-Bidace stands out. The 21-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has six goals and five assists in 12 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1,050 minutes.

Hull City vs Watford history

These two teams have met 32 times. The statistics are in favor of Hull City, who have emerged victorious on 13 occasions, while Hull City have won on nine occasions, leaving a balance of 10 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 24 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Hull City with 10 victories, while Watford has won six, for a balance of eight draws. 

If we take into account the number of times Hull City have played Watford at home in the EFL Championship, there are 13 matches, where Wasps have the advantage with five wins over the three that the Tigers have won, and the four draws that have taken place.

Watford

Watford are in a very complex situation and although they managed to get the win against Nowich, they are aware that they will need more performances like this one to get out of it. They come into this game needing a win to keep breathing and try to make up ground.

Hull City

Hull City picked up a vital win in their most recent game against Rotherham and have now won three of their last five games. However, they will need more wins in a row if they want to keep climbing up the table.

The match will be played at the MKM Stadium

The match Hull City vs Watford will be played at the MKM Stadium, located in the city of Kingston upon Hull, England. This venue, inaugurated in 2002, has a capacity for 25,400 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: Hull City vs Watford Live Updates!

We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
