Hull City vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Tune in here Hull City vs Watford Live Score!
How to watch Hull City vs Watford Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Hull City vs Watford match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Chile: 11:00 AM
Colombia: 9:00 AM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 10:00 AM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Key player - Watford
In Watford, the presence of Mileta Rajović stands out. The 24-year-old Danish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the EFL Championship where he has seven goals in 15 matches played, starting eight of them. He has 817 minutes in total.
Key player - Hull City
In Hull City, the presence of Jaden Philogene-Bidace stands out. The 21-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has six goals and five assists in 12 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has a total of 1,050 minutes.
Hull City vs Watford history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 24 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Hull City with 10 victories, while Watford has won six, for a balance of eight draws.
If we take into account the number of times Hull City have played Watford at home in the EFL Championship, there are 13 matches, where Wasps have the advantage with five wins over the three that the Tigers have won, and the four draws that have taken place.
Watford
Watford are in a very complex situation and although they managed to get the win against Nowich, they are aware that they will need more performances like this one to get out of it. They come into this game needing a win to keep breathing and try to make up ground.
Hull City
Hull City picked up a vital win in their most recent game against Rotherham and have now won three of their last five games. However, they will need more wins in a row if they want to keep climbing up the table.