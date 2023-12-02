AC Milan vs Frosinone LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
image

1:36 AM34 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the AC Milan vs Frosinone live match, as well as the latest information from San Siro. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:31 AM39 minutes ago

How to watch AC Milan vs Frosinone Live Stream on TV and Online?

The AC Milan vs Frosinone match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:26 AM44 minutes ago

What time is AC Milan vs Frosinone match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game AC Milan vs Frosinone of December 2nd, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star +
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star +, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, DirecTV GO
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount +
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN y Star +
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 3:45 PM on Star +

1:21 AMan hour ago

Key player - Frosinone

In Frosinone, the presence of Matias Soulé stands out. The 20-year-old Argentinean striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has six goals and one assist in 11 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 949 minutes in total.

1:16 AMan hour ago

Key player - AC Milan

For AC Milan, the presence of Olivier Giroud stands out. The 37-year-old French striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in Serie A where he has seven goals and three assists in 11 games played, starting 10 of them. He has 766 minutes in total.

1:11 AMan hour ago

AC Milan vs Frosinone history

These two teams have met four times. The statistics are in favor of AC Milan, who have been victorious on two occasions, while the other two matches ended in a draw.

If we take into account the times that AC Milan has been at home against Frosinone in Serie A, there are two matches, where the Red-blacks have the advantage with a win and a draw.

1:06 AMan hour ago

Frosinone

Frosinone beat Genoa 2-1 in their last meeting in the competition, with goals from Monterisi and Matias Soulé, and will be hoping for a repeat result, this time at AC Milan's home ground.

So far, of the 13 matches the team has played in Serie A, it has won five of them and has conceded 21 goals against 19. The ninth place in the table represents and gives value to the team's achievement to date.

1:01 AMan hour ago

AC Milan

AC Milan comes to this match with a lot of pressure, after the match they lost in midweek in the Champions league and will need a victory to calm the waters a little. In Serie A, they are coming off a win over Fiorentina with a goal from Theo Hernandez.

Since the start of the season, and of the competition, the home side have won eight of the 13 matches played so far with a total of 21 goals scored and 14 conceded. The third place in the standings is a true reflection of the good moment they are going through.

Milan has a record of four wins and two defeats in six games played at home, so it is hoped that the team will be able to maintain its strength of form.

12:56 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at San Siro

The AC Milan vs Frosinone match will be played at San Siro, located in the city of Milan, Italy. This venue, inaugurated in 1926, has a capacity for 80,018 spectators.
12:51 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Serie A match: AC Milan vs Frosinone Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
