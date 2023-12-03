St. Johnstone vs Celtic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the St. Johnstone vs Celtic game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for St. Johnstone vs Celtic as well as the latest information from McDiarmid Park. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch St. Johnstone vs Celtic live online
If you want to watch St. Johnstone vs Celtic live on TV, it will be available on Paramount+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the St. Johnstone vs Celtic match in Scottish Premiership?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this Celtic player
David Turnbull, a 24-year-old Scottish midfielder, has seven goals in 14 games this season. He has already surpassed his goal tally from last season. He has scored in his last two Scottish Premiership games.
Watch out for this St. Johnstone player.
Nicky Clark is one of the great references of this team. He has returned from a long injury and has three goals in four games. The 32-year-old striker is just one goal away from equaling his goalscoring figures, which he achieved last season in 21 games. Although his presence in the match is in doubt, as he missed the game due to discomfort, he will not be available for the game.
How are Celtic coming along?
They have just lost against Lazio in the UEFA Champions League. A defeat that means that the last match against Feyenoord in December will be their last in European competitions this season, as no matter what happens they will finish as last in Group E. In their last match in the Scottish league they were held to a draw by Motherwell. They are currently top of the Scottish Premiership with 36 points, eight more than Rangers, who have a game in hand.
How does St. Johnstone arrive?
In their last match they lost 1-0 at home to Hearts, although this was their only defeat in the last four matches. In this season they have only two wins and right now in the Scottish Premiership table they are in the penultimate position with 11 points.
Background
Many duels between these two teams with a clear favorable balance for Celtic. The Glasgow team has won 109 meetings, 24 times St. Johnstone have won, while 26 meetings have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on August 26th in a match that ended in a goalless draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at McDiarmid Park, a stadium located in the city of Perth. It was inaugurated in 1899 and has a capacity for 10696 spectators.
Preview of the match
St. Johnstone and Celtic will meet in the 15th round of the Scottish Premiership.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of St. Johnstone vs Celtic in Scottish Premiership 2023-24
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.