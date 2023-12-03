Bristol City vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Norwich City player
Gabriel Sara, the 22-year-old Brazilian is picking up accolades at Norwich City. He has five goals and eight assists this season. He has already surpassed last season's assists and is just two goals away from surpassing his goal tally. He has not scored for almost a month, his last goal coming against Blackburn on November 5.
Watch out for this Bristol City player
Samuel Bell, a 21-year-old striker, is one of the references of this team. He has scored four goals in 18 matches this season 2023/24. Although he has not scored for more than two months, his last goal was last September 30 against Stoke City.
How are Norwich City coming along?
They are coming off a tough 3-2 defeat at home to Watford, in a match where they led 0-2. They have only two wins in their last nine matches. With 23 points, they occupy the 14th position in the EFL Championship, in the middle of the table, ten points ahead of the relegation zone and seven points away from the Playoffs.
How does Bristol City arrive?
They have just lost their last match 1-0 at Southampton. A defeat that ended the streak of three consecutive matches without defeat. They are currently in 12th place in the EFL Championship with 25 points, five points behind the Playoff places.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of Norwich City, who have won 26 times, 11 matches have been won by Bristol City, while eight times the match has ended in a draw. The last time they met was last August in the Carabao Cup where Norwich City won 1-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Ashton Gate Stadium, a stadium inaugurated in 1887 with a capacity of 27,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bristol City and Norwich City will meet in the 19th round of the EFL Championship.
