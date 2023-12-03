Nijmegen vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nijmegen vs Ajax as well as the latest information from the Goffertstadion. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Nijmegen vs Ajax in Eredivisie?
If you want to watch the Njimegen vs Ajax match live on TV, it will be available on ESPN+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Nijmegen vs Ajax in Eredivisie?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 9:30 a.m.
Brazil: 10:30 a.m.
Chile: 10:30 a.m.
Colombia: 8:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 8:30 a.m.
USA (ET): 9:30 A.M. USA (ET): 9:30 am
Spain: 2:30 p.m.
Mexico: 7:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 8:30 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:30 a.m.
Venezuela: 9:30 a.m.
Watch out for this Ajax player
Steven Bergwijn has seven goals and three assists this season. The 26-year-old Dutch striker has not scored in four consecutive matches. His last goal came on 5 November in his team's win over Heerenveen.
Watch out for this player at Nijmegen
Magnus Mattsson, a 24-year-old Danish striker, is currently the fifth top scorer in the Eredivisie with seven goals and four assists. In addition, he has scored a goal in the Cup. His last goal was last November 5 against Volendam.
How is Ajax coming along?
They have just lost 4-3 against Marseille in the UEFA Europa League after an injury time goal. The Dutch side are currently bottom of their group. They have now gone four games unbeaten in their home league and are eighth with 15 points, but 24 points behind leaders Feyenoord.
How is Nijmegen coming along?
They have five consecutive draws in the Eredivisie. They have not won in the Dutch league since September 23. They are currently 14th in the standings with 12 points, the same as Utrecht, who are in a relegation playoff position.
Background
Ajax have won 65 times, only three times Nijmegen have won, while 17 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on March 5, when Ajax won 1-0. It has been 18 years since the last time Nijmegen beat Ajax, on November 6 in the 2005.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Goffertstadion, a stadium that was inaugurated in July 1939 and has a capacity of 1,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Nijmegen and Ajax will face each other in the 14th round of the Eredivisie
