Sassuolo vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
What time is Sassuolo vs Roma in Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Mourinho concerned about referee

Roma will face Sassuelo and Mourinho in the press conference before this duel has spoken about his rival, a team that "is an excellent team, has good players, a good coach and has a good project, for what they want". "It is a team that plays 38/40/41 games per season and has been preparing for this challenge for a week, which will go to the top," he added. 

 

The Portuguese coach is concerned about the referee and explained: "We have had him three times as fourth official and the feeling is that he does not have enough stability, on an emotional level, for a match of this level. The profile of this referee does not leave me calm. Just as the VAR does not leave me calm, because unfortunately we have always had bad luck with this referee. In the sense that it is always difficult to accept a certain job profile".

Dionisi praises Roma

Sassuolo's coach appeared at the press conference prior to facing Roma this Sunday. 

 

About their next opponent, Roma, he commented that "they are a great team, made up of great players and a great coach. It will be difficult regardless of our history. We know we have the weapons to make an impact during the match, we have to be more cynical with the balls". 

 

He also spoke about his team's goal this season: "We have 15 points and we are 25 points short to reach those fundamental 40, because our goal is to reach 40 as soon as possible, then we will see "This must be our mentality, then we know we have qualities but we have shown that qualities alone are not enough, we need more", he added.

 

 

Watch out for this AS Roma player

Romelu Lukaku reached his tenth goal this season with his goal in the UEFA Europa League against Servette. In Serie A, he has six goals and one assist. Although he has not scored in the domestic league since 5 November against Lecce

 

Watch out for this Sassuolo player

Domenico Berardi, a 29-year-old striker who has seven goals and two assists in 12 games this season. The Italian striker has just scored a brace in his team's win over Empoli.

 

How is AS Roma coming along?

They come from a draw against Servette in the UEFA Europa League. They dropped two important points in their fight for first place in the group, which gives direct access to the round of 16. They have won only one of their last four matches. With 21 points, they are in fifth place in Serie A, just three points behind fourth place.
How are Sassuolo coming along?

They are coming off a 3-4 win over Empoli in their most recent encounter. A win that helped them to break a bad streak, as they had gone six consecutive matches without a win in the Italian league. They are now 14th with 15 points in Serie A, five above the relegation zone and six points away from the European places.
Background

A total of 20 times Sassuolo and AS Roma have met in history, with the Roman team winning on nine occasions. Two matches have been won by Sassuolo and nine others have ended in a draw. The last meeting took place on March 12, 2023 and ended 3-4 in favor of Sassuolo. AS Roma have won only once out of the last seven times they have met.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Mapei Stadium, located in the city of Reggio Emilia. The stadium was founded in April 1995 and has a capacity of 21525 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Sassuolo and AS Roma will meet this Sunday, December 3 in the match corresponding to the 14th round of Serie A.
