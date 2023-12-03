Sassuolo vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Sassuolo vs Roma game
Where to watch Sassuolo vs Roma?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Sassuolo vs Roma in Serie A?
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Mourinho concerned about referee
The Portuguese coach is concerned about the referee and explained: "We have had him three times as fourth official and the feeling is that he does not have enough stability, on an emotional level, for a match of this level. The profile of this referee does not leave me calm. Just as the VAR does not leave me calm, because unfortunately we have always had bad luck with this referee. In the sense that it is always difficult to accept a certain job profile".
Dionisi praises Roma
About their next opponent, Roma, he commented that "they are a great team, made up of great players and a great coach. It will be difficult regardless of our history. We know we have the weapons to make an impact during the match, we have to be more cynical with the balls".
He also spoke about his team's goal this season: "We have 15 points and we are 25 points short to reach those fundamental 40, because our goal is to reach 40 as soon as possible, then we will see "This must be our mentality, then we know we have qualities but we have shown that qualities alone are not enough, we need more", he added.
Watch out for this AS Roma player
Watch out for this Sassuolo player
How is AS Roma coming along?
How are Sassuolo coming along?
Background
The Stadium