Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Tampa Bay Buccaneers upgrade Ryan Miller and David Moore
Jaycee Horn, Jeremy Chinn and Yetur Gross-Matos to be activated at Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have several players back and have 53 players available.
Jaycee Horn, who has not played in his first game since tearing his hamstring in the opener at Atlanta on Sept. 10, returns.
Chinn and Gross-Matos return after being out since the bye week.
In addition, two new additions from the junior team, Chris Wormley and guard Justin McCray.
Watch out for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers player.
Baker Mayfield, who was born in Austin, occupies the quarterback position. The 28-year-old has already surpassed 2000 yards, has exactly 2588 yards and a pass completion percentage of 64.7% this season. In addition to 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Watch out for this Carolina Panthers player.
Bryce Young, quarterback. The 22-year-old is one of the leaders of the Carolina team. This season he has a 61.7% pass completion percentage for 1877 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
They have two defeats in a row and have only managed to win one game out of the last seven games they have played. They are eleventh in the National Conference with four wins and seven losses. They are third in the NFC South division. Last games of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Indianapolis Colts 27-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers San Francisco 49ers 27-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 Tennessee Titans Houston Texans 39-37 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Buffalo Bills 24-18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
How are the Carolina Panthers coming along?
They have four losses in a row. They have won only one game out of the last 14 games they have played. They are at the bottom of the National Conference with one win and 10 losses. They are also last in the NFC South division; Last Carolina Panthers games Tennessee Titans 17-10 Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers 10-33 Dallas Cowboys Chicago Bears 16-13 Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers 13-27 Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers 15-13 Houston Texans
Background
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the last duel by 30-24. The match was played on January 1, 2023. The Tampa Bay team has won five of the last six meetings against the Carolina Panthers.
The Stadium
The match will be played at Raymond James Stadium, located in Florida. It was inaugurated in 1998 and has a capacity for 75,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet this Sunday, December 3 in the NFL Week 13 game.
They only had four players available at the wide receiver position on their 53-man roster.
Moore is a very experienced player with 50 NFL games under his belt. He averages 78 receptions, 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. While Ryan Miller could make his NFL debut in the regular season.