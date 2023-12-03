LAFC vs Houston Dynamo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow LAFC vs Houston Dynamo live from MLS 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for LAFC vs Houston Dynamo live corresponding to the 2023 MLS Western Conference Final, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from BMO Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Houston Dynamo online and live in MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match in various countries:
Argentina: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Bolivia: 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Brazil: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Chile: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Colombia: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
US (ET): 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Spain: 03:30 hours on Apple TV
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Paraguay: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Peru: 9:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Uruguay: 11:30 p.m. on Apple TV
Venezuela: 10:30 p.m. on Apple TV
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
LAFC's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Maxime Crépeau, Giorgio Chiellini, Jesús Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Timothy Tillman, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera.
Carlos Vela, player to follow!
The LAFC forward will seek to continue being a fundamental piece of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offense and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way with 13 goals and 7 assists, being the leader in the offense of the Angelenos. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater consistency on the field of play and connects better with players like Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz to form a lethal forward line.
How does LAFC get here?
The Los Angeles team enters the BMO Stadium to face the Houston Dynamo and continue its path in the 2023 MLS season. They finished in third place in the Western Conference with a record of 14 wins, 10 draws and 10 losses to reach 52 points. These come after leaving out the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Seattle Sounders in the first two rounds of the 2023 MLS playoffs. LAFC will seek to take advantage of the duel to get into the MLS Grand Final and seek its second title. Their latest results were a couple of narrow victories against Vancouver and Seattle and they hope to achieve this to reach the Quarterfinals in the Leagues Cup. This season, the team maintained a good base led by Carlos Vela, Giorgio Chiellini, Maximé Crepeau, Ilie Sánchez and Denis Bouanga, in addition to the additions of players like Cristian Olivera and Mario González. The current MLS champion will try to repeat its path to the title and continue its positive path in the competition to lead its conference. LAFC is the heavy favorite in this duel and is expected to take advantage of home field to reach the next round and add one more conference title. The fans will be noticed in the game and will put everything under pressure on the rival to reach the MLS final.
Houston Dynamo's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Steve Clark, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Franco Escobar, Griffin Dorsey, Amine Bassi, Héctor Herrera, Artur, Corey Baird, Nelson Quiñones and Adalberto Carrasquilla.
Héctor Herrera, player to follow!
The Houston Dynamo midfielder arrives as one of the team's important references and as the maximum assister who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 4 goals and 12 assists so far in the regular season, becoming the team's top assister. What Herrera should focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with players like Ibrahim Aliyu and Nelson Quiñones for a fearsome offense that maintains a good rhythm throughout the season.
How does the Houston Dynamo arrive?
The Houston team closed a bad last season, staying out of the MLS Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. For this, the team was reinforced with Nelson Quiñones and Iván Franco to strengthen the offense and try to score as many points as possible. Those led by Ben Olsen had a better start than last season, and placed fourth in the Western Conference with 51 points, after 14 wins, 9 draws and 11 losses. With these results, those from Houston managed to have a great campaign and entered the playoffs, once in this instance, the team managed to eliminate Real Salt Lake and Sporting Kansas City. Some interesting player names are Hector Herrera, Amine Bassi, Corey Baird, Artur and Micael. Now the team has the mission to change the result of the previous season and seek its third MLS title in 2023. The Houston Dynamo is not the favorite for this duel, however, they managed to beat LAFC on 2 of 3 occasions during the regular season. So the victory of the Texans would not be a surprise.
Where's the game?
The BMO Stadium located in the city of Los Angeles will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within MLS 2023. This stadium has capacity for 22,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the LAFC vs Houston Dynamo match, corresponding to the duel of the 2023 MLS Western Conference Final. The match will take place at the BMO Stadium, at 8:30 p.m.