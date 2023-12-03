America vs León LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow the live score of América vs Leon. Everything you need to know about this Liga MX match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments, we will present you with more information, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Azteca Stadium, home of the Aguilas America. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
How to watch America vs Leon Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game America vs Leon live on TV, your options are: TUDN
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN USA and Univision
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Lineup Leon
Rodolfo Cota; Iván Moreno, Adonis Frías, Paul Bellón, William Tesillo: José Rodríguez; Omar Fernández, Elías Hernández, Ángel Mena, Nicolás López; y Federico Viñas.
Lineup America
Luis Malagón; Luis Fuentes, Sebastián Cáceres, Igor Lichnovsky, Miguel Layún; Álvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan dos Santos, Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdés; Julián Quiñones; y Henry Martín.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this América vs León will be Fernando Guerrero; Marco Antonio Bisguerra Janett Díaz, first line; Erick Durón, second line; Oscar Mejía, fourth assistant.
How does America arrive?
On the other hand, the team led by Andre Jardine, in his first tournament at the helm of the Aguilas del America, had a great performance despite the doubts generated by his arrival. The team from Coapa took the lead in this Apertura 2023, registering 40 points with 12 wins, 4 draws and only one defeat. Now, América only has in mind to close the tournament with the coveted 14th trophy. In addition to the leadership, the Azulcremas consolidated their position as the most offensive team and the one with the best offense in this Apertura 2023. With a ticket to the direct playoffs, Jardine's men had a 21-day break from soccer activity due to the FIFA date and it seemed that they had a hard time in the first leg, as the Panzas Verdes started winning the match very early in the game, but the scorer, Henry Martin, did what he does best to tie the score. A draw or win by any score would give the Águilas a ticket to the playoffs.
How does the Leon arrive?
The Leon team, coached by Nicolás Larcamon failed to qualify for the Fiesta Grande directly and had to play in the Play In against Atlético de San Luis. However, the match played at the Alfonso Lastras stadium was not a great result for La Fiera, as they lost by a score of 2-1 to the team from Potosí. As a result, they had to play the second phase of the Play-In against the winner of the other series, Santos Laguna at the León Stadium. In a match that had a heart-stopping ending, the team from El Bajío soon made their home advantage count and quickly took the lead by three goals to zero. But they were not counting on the resilience of the Torreón team as Santos scored two goals towards the end of the match and almost tied the game to send it to penalties. However, Leon was able to keep the lead at the end and played the first leg of the Quarter Final at home against América, in a match where they were up on the scoreboard twice, but could not manage their advantage and Henry Martin scored a brace to give the aguilas the tie.
Quarterfinals Second Leg
We are just one game away from finding out two of the semifinalists of the Liga MX and today, to continue with the quarterfinals second leg of this Apertura 2023, this Saturday we will have a very attractive match between two teams that are usually protagonists in the playoffs. where the Aguilas del America will host the Panzas Verdes del León. The locals want to take advantage of the match at home to continue with the good pace and be close to capitalize their super leadership with a championship, but Leon wants to ruin the plans of the azulcrema where it will be a game to kill or die since the overall tie, gives the eagles the pass. A vibrant match awaits us at the Coloso de Santa Ursula.
The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium
The America vs. Leon match will be played at the Coloso de Santa Ursula, better known as the Azteca Stadium, which is located in Mexico City, CDMX. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm (ET).
