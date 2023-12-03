Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match in the Premier League.
What time is Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion of December 03th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 09:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 22nd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 14 wins for Chelsea, 5 draws and 3 for Brighton.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two squads, 2 wins have been for Chelsea, while Brighton have 2 wins and an even and unfavorable balance for the visitors, as they only have a draw in the last 5 meetings.
Chelsea 1 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion, Sep. 27, 2023, English League Cup
Chelsea 4 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jul. 22, 2023, Friendly
Chelsea 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Apr. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 1 Chelsea, Oct. 29, 2022, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Chelsea, Jan. 18, 2022, English Premier League
Chelsea 1 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion, Sep. 27, 2023, English League Cup
Chelsea 4 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, Jul. 22, 2023, Friendly
Chelsea 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Apr. 15, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - 1 Chelsea, Oct. 29, 2022, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Chelsea, Jan. 18, 2022, English Premier League
Watch out for this Brighton player
Ireland's attacker, 19-year-old Evan Ferguson has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
Senegal attacker, 22 year old Nicolas Jackson has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Chelsea coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-4 against Tottenham Hotspur, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Chelsea, Nov. 25, 2023, England Premier League
Chelsea 4 - 4 Manchester City, Nov. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 4 Chelsea, Nov. 6, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 0 Blackburn Rovers, Nov. 1, 2023, English League Cup
Chelsea 0 - 2 Brentford, Oct. 28, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Chelsea, Nov. 25, 2023, England Premier League
Chelsea 4 - 4 Manchester City, Nov. 12, 2023, English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 4 Chelsea, Nov. 6, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2 - 0 Blackburn Rovers, Nov. 1, 2023, English League Cup
Chelsea 0 - 2 Brentford, Oct. 28, 2023, English Premier League
How is Brighton coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Ajax Amsterdam, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AEK Athens 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 30, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 25, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Sheffield United, Nov. 12, 2023, England Premier League
Ajax Amsterdam 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Everton 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 4, 2023, English Premier League
AEK Athens 0 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 30, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 25, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 1 Sheffield United, Nov. 12, 2023, England Premier League
Ajax Amsterdam 0 - 2 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 9, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Everton 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 4, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 09:00.