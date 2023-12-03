Moreirense vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Moreirense vs Benfica match live?
What time is Moreirense vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
We've been very close [to first place] all season. We lost the first game, then won the rest, apart from the game with Casa Pia. We won on the last matchday against the first-placed team, we moved ahead, and it's going to be a fight until the last matchday. The important thing is to finish in first place, we don't need to be first all season. But for those in this position, like us, every matchday there's an opportunity to stay in first place. That's the situation we're in, and right now I'm not too worried about the league table. The important thing is to play good soccer, to develop, to use each matchday, each game, to improve some details, as we have done in recent games. In my opinion, we've played very well in the last three games, excellent, even on Wednesday [in the Champions League]. We've played very good soccer, we've shown tactical quality, in pressing, in counter-pressing, with the ball we've been fantastic, we've found solutions, in attacking transition we've also been very good. That's what we're focused on.
We're not focused on whether or not we've been in first place all season. That doesn't make sense to me. I like what the players are doing. Everyone can see that we're improving as a team, the form of the individual players is also improving. Some players were injured and are now getting back into shape, others needed a bit more time at the start of the season and are back in good shape. That's what I'm seeing at the moment. That's very important. It means we're back, we're a very strong team again and we have every chance of winning. As for the standings, that's a consequence of what we do.
I think Alexander Bah will be out until the end of the year, he'll be back in January. Tiago Gouveia is not an option at right-back. As for the transfer market, I'm not focused on that at the moment.
I've already told you that Gonçalo Guedes had a small physical problem last week, in training, with his knee, but after the game on Wednesday, he was training on Thursday. Not 100%, but he was already training. It's a good message, he's been showing good signs. We'll see today how he does in training, whether it makes sense to put him in the team straight away or next week, for the home game against Farense. I think he'll be back then.
All these things happen behind the scenes. I want the players I have now, I want to keep them, that's what I expected when the season started. Now, when the winter transfer window opens, it's normal to think about small adjustments, but those are things that happen behind the scenes. My work and 100% focus is on the games, in the various competitions. We'll see if anything happens or not, I don't know at the moment."
Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida
The stadium is commonly called Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in honor of Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, a local benefactor who contributed to the development of the club and the stadium. It is located in the Minho region of Portugal.
