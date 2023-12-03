Moreirense vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
8:05 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Moreirense vs Benfica match live?

If you want to directly stream it: 365

 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:00 PMan hour ago

What time is Moreirense vs Benfica match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Moreirense vs Benfica of 3th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: 365

Bolivia 2 pm: 365

Brazil 3 pm: 365

Chile 2 pm: 365

Colombia 1 pm: 365

Ecuador 1 pm: 365

USA 1 pm ET: 365

Spain 7 pm: 365

Mexico 1 pm: 365

Paraguay 2 pm: 365

Peru 1  pm: 365

Uruguay 3 pm: 365

Venezuela 2 pm: 365

7:55 PMan hour ago

Speak, Roger Schmidt!

"We're expecting a very difficult away game, our opponents have had an excellent season. Last season we played Moreirense in the League Cup and it was a very tough game in a very small stadium. It wasn't a surprise that they were promoted to the Premier League and that they are now having a very good season. It's a consequence of the way they've been playing soccer. They're a tactically very well organized team, they have individual quality, they're very dangerous in attack and they have a very compact defence. That makes the game not easy, but we're in good shape, we've been playing good soccer in recent weeks. It's the next task to overcome. We've recovered from Wednesday's game [in the Champions League against Internazionale], it's up to us to put in a good performance, because we need that to win the game.

We've been very close [to first place] all season. We lost the first game, then won the rest, apart from the game with Casa Pia. We won on the last matchday against the first-placed team, we moved ahead, and it's going to be a fight until the last matchday. The important thing is to finish in first place, we don't need to be first all season. But for those in this position, like us, every matchday there's an opportunity to stay in first place. That's the situation we're in, and right now I'm not too worried about the league table. The important thing is to play good soccer, to develop, to use each matchday, each game, to improve some details, as we have done in recent games. In my opinion, we've played very well in the last three games, excellent, even on Wednesday [in the Champions League]. We've played very good soccer, we've shown tactical quality, in pressing, in counter-pressing, with the ball we've been fantastic, we've found solutions, in attacking transition we've also been very good. That's what we're focused on.

We're not focused on whether or not we've been in first place all season. That doesn't make sense to me. I like what the players are doing. Everyone can see that we're improving as a team, the form of the individual players is also improving. Some players were injured and are now getting back into shape, others needed a bit more time at the start of the season and are back in good shape. That's what I'm seeing at the moment. That's very important. It means we're back, we're a very strong team again and we have every chance of winning. As for the standings, that's a consequence of what we do.

I think Alexander Bah will be out until the end of the year, he'll be back in January. Tiago Gouveia is not an option at right-back. As for the transfer market, I'm not focused on that at the moment.

I've already told you that Gonçalo Guedes had a small physical problem last week, in training, with his knee, but after the game on Wednesday, he was training on Thursday. Not 100%, but he was already training. It's a good message, he's been showing good signs. We'll see today how he does in training, whether it makes sense to put him in the team straight away or next week, for the home game against Farense. I think he'll be back then.

All these things happen behind the scenes. I want the players I have now, I want to keep them, that's what I expected when the season started. Now, when the winter transfer window opens, it's normal to think about small adjustments, but those are things that happen behind the scenes. My work and 100% focus is on the games, in the various competitions. We'll see if anything happens or not, I don't know at the moment."

7:50 PMan hour ago

Preparation

Benfica
Benfica
7:45 PMan hour ago

Classification

Classificação fornecida por Sofascore
7:40 PMan hour ago

Benfica

Benfica are the current leaders of the competition, with 28 points from 11 games. The Reds have won nine games, drawn one and lost just one.
7:35 PMan hour ago

Moreirense

Moreirense are fifth in the standings with 20 points from 11 games. The team has won six games, drawn two and lost three.
7:30 PM2 hours ago

Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida

Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, also known as Estádio Moreirense, is a soccer stadium located in the town of Moreira de Cónegos, in the municipality of Guimarães and district of Braga, in Portugal. The stadium was built in 2002 and has a capacity of 6,153 spectators.

The stadium is commonly called Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas in honor of Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, a local benefactor who contributed to the development of the club and the stadium. It is located in the Minho region of Portugal.

7:25 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Moreirense vs Benfica live this Sunday (3), at the Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas at 1 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 12th round of the competition.
7:20 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga Match: Moreirense vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo