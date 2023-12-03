Le Havre vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Foto: PSG

Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Le Havre vs PSG on TV in real time?

Le Havre - PSG

Ligue 1

Date: December 3, 2023

Time: 08 am ET

Venue: Stade Océane, Le Havre, France

Broadcast: ESPN (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Le Havre vs PSG match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Le Havre and PSG will kick off at 08 am ET at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, France, in the 14th round of Ligue 1 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
PSG's probable line-up:

PSG's probable line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Skriniar, Lucas Hernández, Mukiele; Ugarte, Fabian, Vitinha; Asensio; Gonçalo Ramos, Mbappé. 
Le Havre's probable line-up:

Le Havre's probable line-up: Desmas; Sangante, Kinkoue, Lloris, Operi; Nego, Kuzyayev, Touré, Joujou; Alioui; Logbo. 
Le Havre

Returning to the elite of French soccer this season, Le Havre currently sit in 8th place with 16 points, close to the top of the table. Unbeaten for five games, they are coming off two 0-0 draws with Nantes and Monaco, after beating Toulouse 2-1 away from home. Before that, they drew 0-0 with Metz and by the same scoreline with Lens.
PSG Lead!

PSG lead the competition with 30 points, just one ahead of second-placed Nice. Playing in the Champions League, they are coming off a 1-1 draw with Newcastle, after beating Monaco 5-2 in the head-to-head. Before that, they beat Brest 3-0 and lost 2-1 to AC Milan in the continental competition.
PSG

Ligue 1 leaders PSG showed on the last matchday that they are a very tough team to beat in the race for the league title. Facing Monaco, third in the table, PSG gave their opponents no chance and won 5-2, with goals from five different players. Led by Mbappé, the team from the capital have only lost once in Ligue 1 so far, to second-placed Nice. Just one point separates the top two in the competition, and PSG are looking to continue their winning streak, which has now lasted two months, or six games.

None of the players who have been out through injury are expected to make a return against Le Havre. Defender Presnel Kimpembe is the closest to returning to the field, but the date is still uncertain. Nuno Mendes and Warren Zaire-Emery should return early next year. Brazilian defender Marquinhos is another who will continue to undergo treatment.

Foto: PSG

 

Le Havre

Le Havre are going through an unstable period in Ligue 1, having drawn four of their last five games. Despite this, they are in eighth place in the standings with 16 points. The team from the north of France have drawn seven of their 13 games so far, the most of any Ligue 1 club.

Ligue 2 champions last season, Le Havre are back in the top flight of French soccer for the first time since 2009, when they were relegated after just one season in the top flight. The club's main objective now is to remain among the country's greats for more than one season.

The best-known player in the squad, Ghana's André Ayew, who has played in three World Cups for his national team, will be missing for Le Havre against PSG. A recent arrival at the club, he made his debut on the last matchday against Nantes and was sent off after just two minutes on the pitch. 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Le Havre and PSG is valid for the 14th round of Ligue 1 2023/24.

Le Havre and PSG face each other this Sunday morning (3), starting at 9am (Brasília), at the Stade Océane, in Le Havre, in a match valid for the 14th round of Ligue 1 2023/24. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on free-to-air TV and on Star+ streaming.

Le Havre are on a five-match unbeaten run, but have drawn seven times in Ligue 1. The club are eighth in the table with 16 points after 13 games.

PSG, on the other hand, are on a run of six consecutive wins in the domestic competition, which has seen them take the lead on 30 points.

The match takes place in the French Ligue 1 championship on December 3, 2023 at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, France.

Welcome to the Le Havre - PSG live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Ligue 1 match between two teams: Le Havre on one side. On the other is PSG. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
