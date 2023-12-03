Le Havre vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Le Havre vs PSG on TV in real time?
When is the Le Havre vs PSG match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PSG's probable line-up:
Le Havre's probable line-up:
Le Havre
PSG Lead!
PSG
None of the players who have been out through injury are expected to make a return against Le Havre. Defender Presnel Kimpembe is the closest to returning to the field, but the date is still uncertain. Nuno Mendes and Warren Zaire-Emery should return early next year. Brazilian defender Marquinhos is another who will continue to undergo treatment.
Le Havre
Ligue 2 champions last season, Le Havre are back in the top flight of French soccer for the first time since 2009, when they were relegated after just one season in the top flight. The club's main objective now is to remain among the country's greats for more than one season.
The best-known player in the squad, Ghana's André Ayew, who has played in three World Cups for his national team, will be missing for Le Havre against PSG. A recent arrival at the club, he made his debut on the last matchday against Nantes and was sent off after just two minutes on the pitch.
TIME AND PLACE!
Le Havre and PSG face each other this Sunday morning (3), starting at 9am (Brasília), at the Stade Océane, in Le Havre, in a match valid for the 14th round of Ligue 1 2023/24. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on free-to-air TV and on Star+ streaming.
Le Havre are on a five-match unbeaten run, but have drawn seven times in Ligue 1. The club are eighth in the table with 16 points after 13 games.
PSG, on the other hand, are on a run of six consecutive wins in the domestic competition, which has seen them take the lead on 30 points.
The match takes place in the French Ligue 1 championship on December 3, 2023 at the Stade Océane in Le Havre, France.
Ligue 1
Date: December 3, 2023
Time: 08 am ET
Venue: Stade Océane, Le Havre, France
Broadcast: ESPN (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).