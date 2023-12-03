Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier Ligue Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Fulham's probable line-up:
Liverpool's probable line-up:
Rodrigo Muniz, Issa Diop and Adama Traoré are out of Sunday's match. Midfielder João Palhinha is back in the side.
Midfielder João Palhinha returns to the team after serving a suspension in the last round, and should be a starter. Issa Diop, who has a foot problem, remains unavailable for Fulham. Adama Traoré, with a thigh injury, and Rodrigo Muniz, with a knee injury, also remain out of action for the time being.
Despite the good result, the match against City brought two important losses for coach Jurgen Klopp. Goalkeeper Alisson and striker Diogo Jota left the match injured and will continue to undergo treatment, sitting out this Sunday's match. Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcântara and Stefan Bajcetic are also out through injury, all with no confirmed return date.
TIME AND PLACE!
Liverpool host Fulham this Sunday morning (3) at Anfield, starting at 11am (Brasília), in the 14th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN, on closed TV, and on Star+, via streaming (see the full schedule here).
The Reds are enjoying a good run of form, led by an in-form Mohamed Salah. The team has emerged at the start of the season as one of the favorites for the title, currently sitting third in the table with 28 points and just two behind leaders Arsenal, who have 30. A win at home could take them to the top of the table, unless the Gunners and second-placed Manchester City slip up.
On the other side, Fulham have been doing their homework, keeping away from the relegation zone. With 15 points, they have a ten-point lead over Sheffield United, in 18th place and the first team inside the Z-3.
The match takes place in the English Premier League on December 3, 2023 at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.
Premier League
Date: December 3, 2023
Time: 10am ET
Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England
Broadcast: ESPN (pay-TV) and Star+ (streaming).