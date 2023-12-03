Liverpool vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier Ligue Match
Foto: LFC

Update Live Commentary
8:09 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Fulham on TV in real time?

Liverpool vs Fulham

Premier League

Date: December 3, 2023

Time: 10am ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Broadcast: ESPN (pay-TV) and Star+ (streaming).

8:04 PMan hour ago

When is the Liverpool vs Fulham match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

7:59 PMan hour ago

Fulham's probable line-up:

Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Willian; Jimenez. 
7:54 PMan hour ago

Liverpool's probable line-up:

Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Curtis Jones; Salah, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Díaz. 
7:49 PMan hour ago

Fulham

On the other side, Fulham have been doing their homework and staying clear of the relegation zone. With 15 points, they are ten clear of Sheffield United, in 18th place and the first team inside the Z-3.

Rodrigo Muniz, Issa Diop and Adama Traoré are out of Sunday's match. Midfielder João Palhinha is back in the side.

7:44 PMan hour ago

On the hunt for the leader!

LFC
LFC

 

7:39 PMan hour ago

Fulham

Tenth in the Premier League last season, Fulham have so far shown no signs of improving on their previous campaign. In 14th place in the table with 15 points, Portuguese coach Marco Silva's side beat Wolverhampton on the last matchday in a game full of goals. The highlight of the game was Brazilian midfielder Willian, who has played for Corinthians, Chelsea and the Brazilian national team.

Midfielder João Palhinha returns to the team after serving a suspension in the last round, and should be a starter. Issa Diop, who has a foot problem, remains unavailable for Fulham. Adama Traoré, with a thigh injury, and Rodrigo Muniz, with a knee injury, also remain out of action for the time being.

7:34 PMan hour ago

Liverpool

After an excellent win over LASK in the Europa League in midweek, which ensured they qualified for the last 16 in first place in their group, Liverpool are turning their attention to the Premier League. Two points behind leaders Arsenal, the team wants to take advantage of the end-of-year run of games to try and top the Premier League. In the last round of league games, Liverpool held Manchester City to a draw away from home, demonstrating their strength and knocking Guardiola's side off the top spot.

Despite the good result, the match against City brought two important losses for coach Jurgen Klopp. Goalkeeper Alisson and striker Diogo Jota left the match injured and will continue to undergo treatment, sitting out this Sunday's match. Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcântara and Stefan Bajcetic are also out through injury, all with no confirmed return date.

7:29 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Liverpool and Fulham is valid for matchday 13 of the Premier League 2023/24.

Liverpool host Fulham this Sunday morning (3) at Anfield, starting at 11am (Brasília), in the 14th round of the Premier League. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN, on closed TV, and on Star+, via streaming (see the full schedule here).

The Reds are enjoying a good run of form, led by an in-form Mohamed Salah. The team has emerged at the start of the season as one of the favorites for the title, currently sitting third in the table with 28 points and just two behind leaders Arsenal, who have 30. A win at home could take them to the top of the table, unless the Gunners and second-placed Manchester City slip up.

The match takes place in the English Premier League on December 3, 2023 at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England.

7:24 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Liverpool vs Fulham live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Premier League match between two teams: Liverpool on one side. On the other is Fulham. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
