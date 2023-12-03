West Ham vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for West Ham vs Crystal Palace live on Match day 14 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from Wembley Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live online on Premier League Match day 14 2023
The West Ham vs Crystal Palace match will not be broadcast on television.
The West Ham vs Crystal Palace match can be tuned into the Paramount+ streams.
If you want to watch West Ham vs Crystal Palace live online, VAVEL UK is your best option.
Other Premier League Date 14 matches
In addition to this match between West Ham vs Crystal Palace, Liverpool vs Fulham, Chelsea vs Brighton, Manchester City vs Tottenham and Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, are the matches of this day in the Premier League, undoubtedly a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players, who will surely put on a great show tomorrow in the Premier League.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 14 will be Michael Oliver, who will have the task of bringing order to this match that will be fought for three very important points and who, with his national and international experience, will try to bring this match to a successful conclusion in a match that promises to be one of the most exciting in this Premier League match day.
What time is West Ham vs Crystal Palace match day 14 of the Premier League 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the West Ham vs Crystal Palace match on 3 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00
Bolivia: 11:00
Brazil: 11:00
Chile: 11:00 am
Colombia: 11:00 am
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 19:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 00:00 hours
Nigeria: 00:00 hours
South Africa: 01:00 hours
Australia: 04:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in this 14th round of the Premier League, with two teams full of hope for a great day.
Background
The record is very even, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 5 games won by West Ham, 6 draws and 4 wins for Crystal Palace, despite this record and for the moment that both teams are living the favorite to take the 3 points is West Ham, who lives a better moment and is higher in the overall table of the competition, these are the antecedents.
How is Crystal Palace coming along?
Crystal Palace for its part comes from suffering a tough 2-1 defeat against Luton, a game where they were dominated and had to lose points that were important for them, in the overall standings are in 12th position with 15 points and a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 6 defeats, will seek as visitors and in a very difficult field, get out with the win to aspire to higher positions, in this way the two teams come to this 14th round in the Premier League.
How does West Ham fare?
West Ham comes from beating Burnley 2-1 in the last day of the Premier League, a team that has tried to climb positions but always stays in the middle of the table, this day comes in 9th position with 20 points and a record of 6 games won, 2 draws and 5 defeats, will seek to break the losing streak and defeat Crystal Palace taking advantage of playing at home and with their fans, a match that promises to be very exciting, full of intensity and above all goals, this way West Ham arrives.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the West Ham vs Crystal Palace live stream, match day 14 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Wembley Stadium, kick-off at 08:00.