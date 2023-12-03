Napoli vs Internazionale LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Internazionale on TV in real time?
Internazionale's probable line-up:
Napoli's probable line-up:
Inter Milan
Inter Milan are in good form in the competition, having picked up 13 points in their last few games.
Reigning champion!
SSC Napoli are in regular form in the competition, having picked up 10 points in their last few games.
Internazionale
Their last match was in the Champions League, against already eliminated Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. After trailing 3-0 through João Mário's hat-trick and being punished by the famous Lei do Ex, Internazionale managed a glorious draw with goals from Arnautovic, Frattesi and Alexis Sánchez. As a result, the final matchday will only serve to determine the top of the group, when the Italians host Real Sociedad on the 12th. And for this Sunday's match in Naples, coach Simone Inzaghi will have two confirmed absentees in defense: Frenchman Benjamin Pavard and defender Alessandro Bastoni.
Napoli
In the Champions League, the situation is a little more comfortable. In the final match of Group C, despite losing 4-2 to Real Madrid in Spain, the Italian side only need a draw to confirm second place in the group when they host Braga in Naples. And for this Sunday's match against leaders Internazionale, Napoli will be missing the injured Mário Rui, Lindstrom and Mathías Olivera.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Serie A is undoubtedly Italy's premier soccer competition and one of the most important in the world. Serie A is known for being one of the most tactical and defensive leagues in the world, with teams that prioritize defensive organization and ball possession. Some of the most traditional clubs competing in the competition are Juventus, Milan, Internazionale, Roma and Napoli.
The teams that excel in Serie A achieve greater visibility, higher revenues and more television income, contributing to the constant growth of the clubs, financially and in various other areas.
For the 14th round of the Serie A TIM, Napoli and Inter face off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday (03) at 16:45 (Brasília time).
Serie A Calcio
Date: December 3, 2023
Time: 16h45
Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy
Broadcast: Star+