Napoli vs Internazionale LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Internazionale on TV in real time?

Napoli - Internazionale

Serie A Calcio

Date: December 3, 2023

Time: 16h45

Venue: Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy

Broadcast: Star+

When is the Napoli vs Internazionale match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Napoli and Internazionale will kick off at 3:45 pm ET at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, Italy, on matchday 14 of Serie A 2023/24. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Internazionale's probable line-up:

Sommer; Darmian, De Vrij e Acerbi; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan e Dimarco (Carlos Augusto); Thuram (Alexis Sánchez) e Lautáro Martínez.
Napoli's probable line-up:

Gollini; Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Natan e Juan Jesus; Jens Cajuste, Stanislav Lobotka e Zielinski; Politano, Kvaratskhelia e Victor Osimhen. 
Inter Milan

European sensations Inter Milan are through to the final of the Champions League after eliminating AC Milan. In third place in Serie A with 66 points, the club will be looking for a win to qualify for next year's Champions League. In Serie A, Lautaro Martínez and Lukaku's side have gone nine games unbeaten.

Inter Milan are in good form in the competition, having picked up 13 points in their last few games.

Reigning champion!

Winners of the Scudetto with a commanding lead, Napoli just need to complete the table to end the season. With 83 points, the club lost their six-game unbeaten run when they were beaten 2-0 by Monza.

SSC Napoli are in regular form in the competition, having picked up 10 points in their last few games.

Internazionale

Internazionale have continued their impressive start to Serie A, securing their place in the last 16 of the Champions League in advance. Simone Inzaghi's side are in sole possession of top spot in the league, with 32 points from 13 games so far. Internazionale have the best attack, with 30 goals, and the best defense, conceding just seven goals, an average of almost half a goal conceded per game.

Their last match was in the Champions League, against already eliminated Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. After trailing 3-0 through João Mário's hat-trick and being punished by the famous Lei do Ex, Internazionale managed a glorious draw with goals from Arnautovic, Frattesi and Alexis Sánchez. As a result, the final matchday will only serve to determine the top of the group, when the Italians host Real Sociedad on the 12th. And for this Sunday's match in Naples, coach Simone Inzaghi will have two confirmed absentees in defense: Frenchman Benjamin Pavard and defender Alessandro Bastoni.

Napoli

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli aren't shining so brightly this season, occupying only fourth place in the league. In 13 games so far, the team has collected 24 points, with seven wins, three draws and three defeats. They have scored 26 goals and conceded just 14.

In the Champions League, the situation is a little more comfortable. In the final match of Group C, despite losing 4-2 to Real Madrid in Spain, the Italian side only need a draw to confirm second place in the group when they host Braga in Naples. And for this Sunday's match against leaders Internazionale, Napoli will be missing the injured Mário Rui, Lindstrom and Mathías Olivera.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Napoli and Internazionale is valid for the 14th round of Serie A 2023/24.

The Serie A is undoubtedly Italy's premier soccer competition and one of the most important in the world. Serie A is known for being one of the most tactical and defensive leagues in the world, with teams that prioritize defensive organization and ball possession. Some of the most traditional clubs competing in the competition are Juventus, Milan, Internazionale, Roma and Napoli.

The teams that excel in Serie A achieve greater visibility, higher revenues and more television income, contributing to the constant growth of the clubs, financially and in various other areas.

For the 14th round of the Serie A TIM, Napoli and Inter face off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday (03) at 16:45 (Brasília time).

Welcome to the Napoli vs Internazionale live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial Serie A Calcio match between two teams: Napoli on one side. On the other is Internazionale. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
