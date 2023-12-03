Bournemouth vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bournemouth vs Aston Villa live matchday 14 of the Premier League 2023-2024, as well as the latest information from the Vitality Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Bournemouth vs Aston Villa online and live Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Bournemouth vs Aston Villa match in several countries:
Argentina: 11 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 a.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 10 A.M. ON CLARO, STAR+. USA (ET): 9 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 3 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 9 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Match Officials
Referee: Thomas Bramall.
Assistants: Neil Davies, Mat Wilkes.
Fourth official: James Bell.
VAR: Chris Kavanagh.
Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.
Key Player - Aston Villa
Ollie Watkins, the Villans' striker is their key player, is Aston Villa's goal scorer of the season with seven goals, as well as having five assists, in 13 games played in the current season.
Key Player - Bournemouth
Dominik Solanke, the Cherries' striker is their key player, he is Bournemouth's goal scorer of the season with six goals, as well as having one assist, in 13 games played in the current season.
Head to head: Bournemouth vs Aston Villa
This Sunday's match will be the 12th duel between these two teams, the balance is as follows, 5 wins for each and a draw.
In the Premier League, the Cherries have won four times, compared to Villa's two victories.
Aston Villa will try to stay in the top 4
Unay Emery's Villans are having the best season in recent years, the Spanish coach has put together a team that likes, and has printed his magic touch, the Birmingham team is serious about this season, and at the moment they are in Champions League places.
Bournemouth aiming to confirm their momentum
Andoni Iraola's team has escaped from the relegation zone, and comes from having its best month of the season, the Cherries have high aspirations with the Spanish coach, so, a victory against Villa is not to be outlandish.
The Premier is still on the move
This time we will have the match between AFC Bournemouth, a team that is at the bottom of the table against Aston Villa, one of the surprises of this season. The Cherries are on the rise, but receive at home a demanding opponent as the villains.
The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium
The Vitality Stadium, formerly known as Dean Court, is the home of AFC Bournemouth, a traditional English soccer stadium. The stadium was inaugurated in 1910 and has a capacity of 12,000 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, matchday 14 of the Premier League 2023-24. The match will take place at the Vitality Stadium, at 9:00 am.