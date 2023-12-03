Rangers vs St. Mirren LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Scottish Premiership Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Rangers vs St. Mirren begins at the Ibrox Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Rangers vs St. Mirren live from the Scottish Premiership 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rangers vs St. Mirren live corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Scottish Premiership 2023, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Ibrox Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Rangers vs St. Mirren online and live in the Scottish Premiership 2023?
This is the start time of the Rangers vs St. Mirren match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 11 hours without transmission
Brazil: 12 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 12 hours without transmission
Colombia: 10 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 10 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 10 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 16 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 9 hours Without Transmission
Paraguay: 12 hours without transmission
Peru: 10 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 12 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 11 hours without transmission
Argentina: 12 hours without transmission
Bolivia: 11 hours without transmission
Brazil: 12 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 12 hours without transmission
Colombia: 10 hours without transmission
Ecuador: 10 hours without transmission
USA (ET): 10 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 16 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 9 hours Without Transmission
Paraguay: 12 hours without transmission
Peru: 10 hours Without Transmission
Uruguay: 12 hours without transmission
Venezuela: 11 hours without transmission
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last St. Mirren lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Ross Laidlaw, Jack Baldwin, Ryan Leak, Will Nightingale, Scott Allardice, Connor Randall, Yan Dhanda, Ben Purrington, James Brown, Simon Murray and Jordan White.
Mikael Mandron, player to watch!
The St. Mirren striker arrives as one of the team's important references and as one of the best scorers and assisters who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 6 goals and 2 assists so far this season with St. Mirren. What Mandron must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with his teammates such as Greg Kitty and Scott Tanser to create a fearsome offense that maintains a good pace throughout the season.
How does St. Mirren arrive?
St. Mirren arrives after finishing the 2022-2023 season in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership and outside the positions that qualify for the Champions League, the team finished with 46 points in the league. Some interesting players in this squad are Mikael Mandron, Greg Kiltie, Scott Tanser, Mark O’Hara, Alex Geive, Ryan Strain and Marcus Fraser. St. Mirren has a great depth in the squad and it has begun to give the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in their last games against Livingston and Dundee. For this season the team made many moves with important additions, so it is expected that they will fight for the Scottish Premiership title and seek a place in the Champions League. St. Mirren will want to fight for the championship and get one of the passes to the qualifying tournaments for UEFA competitions. The team is currently in fourth place in the Scottish Premiership with 22 points, after 6 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses.
Last Rangers lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jack Butland, Ben Davies, John Souttar, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Sam Lammers, John Lundstram, José Cifuentes, Danilo, Abdallah Sima and Todd Cantwell.
James Tavernier, player to watch!
The Rangers winger is one of his club's great offensive references and one of the orchestrators of the team's forward movement. Tavernier seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Rangers in the football generation. He finished last season as the team's leading scorer. Until now, the player participated in 13 games where he scored 7 goals and 2 assists. The English winger has begun to show his high level in preseason and Rangers will continue to choose for him to be one of the pillars on offense that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Rangers get here?
The Rangers team enters the Ibrox Stadium to face St. Mirren and continue their path in the new season of the Scottish Premiership. They are in second place in the championship with a record of 9 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses to reach 28 points. Rangers will seek to take advantage of the duel to continue climbing positions in search of beginning to separate themselves from their competitors for the title and get closer to Celtic to seek the league championship. Their last results were a draw against Aberdeen and a victory against Livingston by a score of 2-0. This season, the team maintained a good base led by James Tavernier, Danilo, Rabbi Matondo, Borna Barisic, Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence and Connos Goldson. The current runners-up of the Scottish Premiership will try to repeat their path to the grand final and win the Scottish title once again.
Where's the game?
The Ibrox Stadium located in the city of Glasgow will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the Scottish Premiership 2023. This stadium has capacity for 50,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1899.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Rangers vs St. Mirren match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Scottish Premiership 2023. The match will take place at the Ibrox Stadium, at 10 am.