River Plate vs Belgrano LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League Cup Match

Where to watch River Plate vs Belgrano in Copa de la Liga Profesional?
If you want to watch the River Plate vs Belgrano match, it can be followed on television on TNT Sports.
What time is the match River Plate vs Belgrano in Copa de la Liga Profesional Argentina?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 18:30 AM
Bolivia: 16:30 AM
Brazil: 17:30 AM
Chile: 16:30 AM
Colombia: 16:30 AM
Ecuador: 15:30 AM
USA (ET): 20:30 AM
Spain: 22: 30 PM
Mexico: 15:30 AM
Paraguay: 16:30 AM
Peru: 16:30 AM
Uruguay: 16:30 AM
Venezuela: 16:30 AM
England: 21:30 AM
Australia : 06:30 AM
India: 2:00 AM
Watch out for this Belgrano player
Lucas Passerini, one of the additions to the Belgrano team is proving to be a key player, as he is the top scorer in the Argentine Professional League Cup, with nine goals and one assist. In Belgrano's last victory, the Argentine player scored a brace.
Watch out for this River Plate player
Miguel Borja has 13 goals and two assists in 39 matches this season. Six of them have been in this Argentinean Professional League Cup. However, the 30-year-old Colombian striker has not scored since last October 26, when he scored a brace against Independiente
How does the Belgrano arrive?
In their last match they were thrashed 4-1 at home by Racing Club. They have also won only one of their last five matches. They finished third in group B with 21 points.
How does the River Plate arrive?
They have two consecutive draws and four consecutive matches without a win. Their last victory was more than a month ago, against Gimnasia La Plata, on October 29, 2023. They finished second in Group A of the Argentinean Professional League Cup with 24 points.
Background
The head-to-head record is in favor of River Plate, who have won 22 times, six times Belgrano have won, while seven matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was on February 4, 2023, when Belgrano won 2-1. Three of the last four meetings have been won or drawn by River Plate.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1987, but was remodeled in 2020. It has a capacity for 57,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
River Plate and Belgrano de Córdoba will meet this Sunday, December 3, in the quarterfinals of the Argentine Professional League Cup.
