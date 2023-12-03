Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Bundesliga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund live corresponding to Date 14 of the Bundesliga 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BayArena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund online and live in the Bundesliga from 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. Without Transmission
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 5:30 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on SKY
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Bayer Leverkusen's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Matej Kovar, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Piero Hincapié, Josip Stanisic, Adam Hlozek, Robert Andrich, Gustavo Puerta, Victor Boniface, Amine Adli and Nathan Tella.
Alejandro Grimaldo, player to follow!
The Bayer Leverkusen striker is one of the most important figures for the team, the team seeks to continue his development and continue demonstrating that he is one of the best in his position. The Spaniard continues with the German team after a good season last season in the Liga Do Portugal, in which he scored 17 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of his team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 9 goals and 6 assists in 18 games played.
How does Bayer Leverkusen get here?
Bayer Leverkusen continues its Bundesliga season, after placing itself in first position, with a record of 11 wins, 1 draw and 0 losses, and being the only team without defeat in Europe. Leverkusen is also participating in the UEFA Europa League in group H where they are undefeated with 5 wins in 5 games over Qarabag, Molde and Hacken. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Nathan Tella, Alejandro Grimaldo, Victor Boniface, Jonas Hofmann, Jeremie Fripong and Florian Writz to fight for a good year in all competitions. For now, Leverkusen has achieved its best level and is 2 points behind its closest pursuer, Bayern Munich. Those led by Xabi Alonso have stood out for being a team with good ball handling and great offensive capacity, managing to be the second best offense in the league. Leverkusen is the favorite to get into the top 8 of the Europa League and wants to take the title away from Bayern.
Dortmund's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Gregor Kobel, Nico Schlotterbeck, Mats Hummels, Ramy Bensebaini, Julian Ryerson, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Emre Can, Niclas Füllkrug, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Donyell Malen.
Julian Brandt, player to watch!
The Dortmund midfielder is one of his club's great offensive references and is set to become the team's top scorer. Brandt seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Borussia Dortmund on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 42 games where he scored 12 goals and 10 assists. The German midfielder had a great season and Dortmund will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Borussia Dortmund arrive?
Borussia Dortmund begins a new stage in the Bundesliga and with the aim of fighting Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen one-on-one. On this occasion, BVB has presented 7 additions, including Niclas Füllkrug, Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer. After the loss of its top figure, the team is planning a major offensive restructuring but the reinforcements in the rest of the positions are not a surprise. Dortmund's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Bundesliga and in the rest of the German team's competitions. Dortmund finished the 2022-2023 season in second place, tied on points but losing the title on goal difference. This is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rival and avoiding being left out of the Champions League in the Quarterfinals. The team is in fifth place with 24 points, after 7 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses.
Where's the game?
The BayArena located in the city of Leverkusen, Germany will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue the Bundesliga in a good way this season. This stadium has capacity for 30,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1958.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund match, corresponding to Date 13 of the Bundesliga 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at the BayArena, at 10:30 am.