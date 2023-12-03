Manchester City vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow Manchester City vs Tottenham live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester City vs Tottenham live corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Etihad Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Tottenham online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Manchester City vs Tottenham match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 11:30 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 5:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 11:30 a.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 5:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tottenham's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, Giovani Lo Celso, Rodrigo Bentancur, Son Heung-Min, Bryan Gil and Brennan Johnson.
Heung-Min Son, player to watch!
The Tottenham winger is the greatest reference for his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his team. Son seeks to continue his development in English football and be the fundamental piece for Tottenham on offense, in addition to showing his high level with the “Asian Tigers” in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is one of the great figures of the team English and his contribution on offense is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the winger has participated in 19 games with his club where he scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Heung-Min along with Harry Kane are the top references of the Spurs' offense and those with the greatest scoring capacity.
How does Tottenham arrive?
Tottenham continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in fifth position with 33 points, after 10 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses. The Spurs are among the teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the goal in mind of the team. These come from falling against Manchester City and getting into the fourth round of the FA Cup. Some interesting names in this group are Heung Min-Son, Harry Kane, Cristian Romero, Richarlison and Hugo Lloris, these are the players who count with great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the team in the rest of the football season. They are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could be surprised and lose to Fulham in the competition.
Manchester City's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Stefan Ortega, Rúben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Rico Lewis and Bernardo Silva.
Erling Haaland, player to watch!
The Manchester City forward is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great figures within the English team. During last season he played 53 games, where he contributed 52 goals and 9 assists, being an important part of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League championship. His mission now is to add to his ability and help City continue to be among the great powers of world football. Haaland will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and help the team win as many titles as possible.
How does Man City get here?
Manchester City starts the 2023-2024 Premier League season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more British football title. City is one of the biggest teams in England and after having won the treble, they will seek to triumph on the international stage again, now with the UEFA Super Cup. This season the team will seek to get back into the UEFA Champions League final, so its mission will be to be one of the most difficult teams in the top European competition. In addition to this, Manchester City will have to defend their Cup and League titles, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Nathan Ake, Rodrigo, Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, His contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year.
Where's the game?
The Etihad Stadium located in the city of Manchester will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 61,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1883.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester City vs Tottenham match, corresponding to Matchday 14 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 11:30 am.