Pumas vs Chivas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Pumas vs Chivas in Liga MX
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Chivas match in the Liga MX.
What time is Pumas vs Chivas match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Chivas of December 03rd in several countries:
Mexico: 18:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Peru: 18:00 hours
USA: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Chivas live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Pumas vs Chivas in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Universitarios and Tapatíos have met 51 times, leaving 11 wins for the UNAM team, 26 draws and 14 wins for the red and white team, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the balance on their side and on the other to close the gap and that bad streak, as well as get into the semifinal.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 4 wins have gone to the Red and Whites, while the universitarios have 1 win and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for the locals, as they have only 0 draws in the last 5 meetings.
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Guadalajara, Nov 11, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 2 Guadalajara, Feb. 18, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Aug. 27, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 4 - 1 Pumas UNAM, May 8, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 3 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Apr. 23, 2022, Liga MX
How are Chivas coming?
The visitors come from winning against Pumas in the first leg of the quarterfinals 1-0 in their last match, having in their last 5 matches, 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, so they can continue with confidence in this tournament and manage to recover.
Guadalajara 1-0 Pumas UNAM, Nov. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Guadalajara, Nov. 11, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1 - 0 Cruz Azul, Nov. 4, 2023, Liga MX
Querétaro 1 - 2 Guadalajara, Oct. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 0 - 4 Tigres UANL, Oct. 28, 2023, Liga MX
How are Pumas doing?
The locals lost 1-0 to Chivas in the first leg of the quarterfinals in the previous duel, in their last 5 duels they have a regular streak, having 1 draw, 2 defeats and 2 wins.
Guadalajara 1-0 Pumas UNAM, Nov. 30, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1 - 0 Guadalajara, Nov. 11, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3 - 0 Atlas,Nov. 5, 2023, Liga MX
Leon 1 - 1 Pumas UNAM, Oct. 31, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM, Oct. 27, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Pumas player
Mexico attacker, 22 year old Cesar Huerta has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and this season.
Stats from......
Mexico's attacker, Cesar Huerta, the attacker will play his sixteenth game in his local league, in the past he played 16 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the Mexican league and 2 assists, he currently has 8 goals in 15 games.
Watch out for this Chivas player
Mexico attacker, 25 year old Roberto Alvarado has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Mexican league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and this season.
Stats from......
Mexico's attacker, Roberto Alvarado, the attacker will play his fourteenth game in his local league, in the past he played 20 as a starter and 19 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the Mexican league and 6 assists, he currently has 6 goals.