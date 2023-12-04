Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match
Al-Ittihad

1:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan match for AFC Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan of 3th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Star +

Bolivia 2 pm: Star +

Brazil 3 pm: Star +

Chile 2 pm: Star +

Colombia 1 pm: Star +

Ecuador 1 pm: Sta r+

USA 1 pm ET: Paramount+

Spain 7 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 1 pm: Star +

Paraguay 2 pm: Star +

Peru 1  pm: Star +

Uruguay 3 pm: Star +

Venezuela 2 pm: Star +

12:50 AMan hour ago

Speak, Gallardo!

"Despite the few days, I felt the fans' love for the club and their closeness to Al-Ittihad. Personally, I love the fans and have a special relationship with them. In the coming period, we will work to always have a great relationship with all the club's fans."
12:45 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Al-Ittihad

Niazmand; Rezaeian, Daneshgar, Siavash Yazdani, Zakipour; Ghorbani, Mohammad Karimi, Hosseinnejad; Reza Asadi, Ahmadzadeh, Moghanlou.

Coach: José Morais.

12:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Al-Ittihad

Al Muaiouf, Al Olayan, Omar Hawsawi, Hassan Kadesh, Ahmed Bamsaud; Fabinho, N’Golo Kanté, M. Shanqiti, Abderazzak Hamdallah ,Igor Coronado; Romarinho.

Coach: Marcelo Gallardo

12:35 AMan hour ago

Classification

12:30 AM2 hours ago

Sepahan

Sepahan are second in Group C with 10 points from six games. The team has won three games, drawn one and lost one.

The Iranians won 2-1 against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, 3-1 against AGMK and an incredible 9-0 against AGMK. They also drew 2-2 with Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and lost 3-0 to Al-Ittihad.

12:25 AM2 hours ago

The Tigers

Al-Ittihad are unbeaten in the AFC Champions League. The team is top of group C with 12 points from six games. The Tigers have won four games and lost one.

They beat AGMK FK 3-0, Sepahan FC 3-0, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 1-0 and AGMK FK 2-1.  They lost 2-0 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.

12:20 AM2 hours ago

King Abdul Aziz Stadium

King Abdul Aziz Stadium is a stadium located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This stadium is one of the most prominent in the country and has a significant capacity to accommodate major sporting and cultural events.

The stadium was inaugurated in 1987 and was subsequently renovated to meet modern standards. As well as being used for soccer matches, King Abdul Aziz Stadium also hosts a variety of events, including concerts and other entertainment events.

The stadium has hosted several major matches, including games in the AFC Champions League, the Saudi Arabian King's Cup and the Gulf Cup. It has also hosted matches of the Saudi national soccer team.

12:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan live this Monday (4), at the King Abdul Aziz Stadium at 1 pm ET, for the AFC Champions League . The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
12:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the AFC Champions League Match: Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo