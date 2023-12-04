Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan match live?
What time is Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan match for AFC Champions League?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!This is the start time of the game Al-Ittihad vs Sepahan of 3th December 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 3 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2 pm: Star +
Brazil 3 pm: Star +
Chile 2 pm: Star +
Colombia 1 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1 pm: Sta r+
USA 1 pm ET: Paramount+
Spain 7 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 1 pm: Star +
Paraguay 2 pm: Star +
Peru 1 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2 pm: Star +
Speak, Gallardo!
Probable lineup for Al-Ittihad
Coach: José Morais.
Probable lineup for Al-Ittihad
Coach: Marcelo Gallardo
Classification
Sepahan
The Iranians won 2-1 against Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya, 3-1 against AGMK and an incredible 9-0 against AGMK. They also drew 2-2 with Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya and lost 3-0 to Al-Ittihad.
The Tigers
They beat AGMK FK 3-0, Sepahan FC 3-0, Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 1-0 and AGMK FK 2-1. They lost 2-0 to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.
King Abdul Aziz Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 1987 and was subsequently renovated to meet modern standards. As well as being used for soccer matches, King Abdul Aziz Stadium also hosts a variety of events, including concerts and other entertainment events.
The stadium has hosted several major matches, including games in the AFC Champions League, the Saudi Arabian King's Cup and the Gulf Cup. It has also hosted matches of the Saudi national soccer team.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!