Tigres vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Tigres vs Puebla live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Volcano, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch Tigres vs Puebla Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday 3 December 2023

USA Time: 9:10 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Puebla: of Sunday 3 December 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday 3 December 2023

23:10 hrs

no transmission.

Bolivia

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

no transmission.

Brazil

Sunday 3 December 2023

23:10 hrs

no transmission.

Chile

Sunday 3 December 2023

23:10 hrs

no transmission.

Colombia

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

no transmission.

Ecuador

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

no transmission.

Spain

Sunday 3 December 2023

4:10 hrs

 no transmission.

Canada

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

 no transmission.

USA

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Sunday 3 December 2023

20:10 hrs

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Sunday 3 December 2023

20:10 hrs

no transmission.

Peru

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

no transmission.

Uruguay

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

no transmission.

Venezuela

Sunday 3 December 2023

21:10 hrs

no transmission.
Players to watch

On the Strip's side we have Commander Memo Martínez who came close to fighting for the scoring championship, being a key part of Puebla being in the league. With 10 goals in the season, 1 in the league and 1 assist.
On the other hand, if André Pierre Gignac recovers he will be the most dangerous player, in the regular tournament he was left with 9 goals, but the Frenchman should not be ruled out in the group stage, just like Sebastián Córdova.

Puebla Declarations

Ricardo Carbajal, with a clear mind and objective intact, seeks to remove the favorite tag from the Tigres, winning at the Volcán after a good season since he arrived.


“Being a little demanding, I would tell you that the feeling is not good, because we had in mind to get a positive result at home, we are facing the champion who is a complicated team, the second leg will be just as difficult.”
“We have a chance, based on what we were showing on our visit, to be able to win the game at the Volcano.”

Statements from Tigers

Robert Dante Siboldi spoke at a press conference where he made many aspects clear, Andre's injury and the return game at the Volcano where he will weigh his court.


“It was very even. "We are both betting on winning, the series is still open and it will be decided in our stadium."
“André is recovering, we are going to wait until tomorrow as he responded, to find out if he is ready for the next game.”

If Puebla wins the sun will not rise in Cuauhtémoc

If Puebla wins in this series against the Tigres, current champions. The singer Luis Miguel will not be able to perform at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium or he could change venue from the Strip to the stadium of the extinct wolves. Everything will depend on the result obtained, some will be happy and others not so much.
Latest lineups

Puebla: Araña Rodríguez, Gustavo Ferrareis, Sebastián Olmedo, Gastón Silva, Bryan Angulo, Kevin Velasco, Pablo González, Diego de Buen, Fideo Álvarez, Martín Barragán and Memo Martínez.
Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo, Samir, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Cordova, Luis Quiñones, Diego Laínez and Nico Ibáñez.
How did it go on the Volcano?

In the regular season game they tied at 1 goal, with a last minute goal from Nicolás Ibáñez, previously Puebla had scored a goal through Brayan Angulo, a goal was disallowed, on the first day of the tournament units were distributed.
How did the first leg go?

In the first leg at Angelopolis they ended up tying at 2 goals, in a great game where the goals appeared in both goals, the champion defended itself against the Strip that knows how to play with its heart. Guillermo Martínez and Sebastián Olmedo scored for Puebla and the usual player, Sebastián Córdova, returned and Raymundo Fulgencio scored the tying goal from the bench.

Tigres vs Puebla Live Updates

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I'll be your host for this game.
