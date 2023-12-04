Tigres vs Puebla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
USA Time: 9:10 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Puebla: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
23:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
23:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
23:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
4:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
20:10 hrs
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
20:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday 3 December 2023
|
21:10 hrs
|
no transmission.
Players to watch
On the other hand, if André Pierre Gignac recovers he will be the most dangerous player, in the regular tournament he was left with 9 goals, but the Frenchman should not be ruled out in the group stage, just like Sebastián Córdova.
Puebla Declarations
“Being a little demanding, I would tell you that the feeling is not good, because we had in mind to get a positive result at home, we are facing the champion who is a complicated team, the second leg will be just as difficult.”
“We have a chance, based on what we were showing on our visit, to be able to win the game at the Volcano.”
Statements from Tigers
“It was very even. "We are both betting on winning, the series is still open and it will be decided in our stadium."
“André is recovering, we are going to wait until tomorrow as he responded, to find out if he is ready for the next game.”
Latest lineups
Tigers: Nahuel Guzmán, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo, Samir, Guido Pizarro, Rafael Carioca, Fernando Gorriarán, Sebastián Cordova, Luis Quiñones, Diego Laínez and Nico Ibáñez.
