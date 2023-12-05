Istiklol vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Istiklol vs Al-Nassr match live?
What time is Istiklol vs Al-Nassr match for AFC Champions League?
Argentina 1 pm: Star +
Bolivia 11 am: Star +
Brazil 1 pm: Star +
Chile 12 pm: Star +
Colombia 11 am: Star +
Ecuador 11 am: Sta r+
USA 11 am ET: Paramount+
Spain 6 pm: LaLiga+ Spain
Mexico 11 am: Star +
Paraguay 11 am: Star +
Peru 12 pm: Star +
Uruguay 12 pm: Star +
Venezuela 11 am: Star +
Probable lineup for Al-Nassr
Coach: Luís Castro.
Attention to the teacher
Probable lineup for Istiklol
Coach: Igor Cherevchenko.
Classification
Knights of Najd
The Knights of Najd won their first four group games, including a 3-1 victory over Istiklol at home. They held Persepolis to a goalless draw at home and beat Al-Duhail 3-2.
Al-Nassr have already booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.
Istiqlol
Istiqlol lost their first two group games, against Al-Nassr and Persepolis. The club earned its first points of the competition in draws against Al-Duhail, a 0-0 draw, and another 1-1 draw against Persepolis. They then stumbled again against Al-Duhail, 2-2.
Pamir Stadium
It was opened in 1946 and has a capacity of 20,000. It is the home of the Tajikistan national soccer team, as well as the Futbolniy Klub Istiklol and Varzob Dushanbe clubs.
The stadium was last renovated in 2012 and has received significant improvements to its infrastructure, including new seating, lighting and facilities.
Pamir Stadium is an important venue for sport and culture in Tajikistan. It is a popular venue for hosting major sporting events, such as international soccer matches and athletics competitions. It is also a popular venue for cultural events such as concerts and festivals.
The stadium is located in the center of Dushanbe, near the Varzob River.
