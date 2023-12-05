Istiklol vs Al-Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch AFC Champions League Match
Al-Nassr

How and where to watch the Istiklol vs Al-Nassr match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+

 

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Istiklol vs Al-Nassr match for AFC Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Istiklol vs Al-Nassr of 3th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1 pm: Star +

Bolivia 11 am: Star +

Brazil 1 pm: Star +

Chile 12 pm: Star +

Colombia 11 am: Star +

Ecuador 11 am: Sta r+

USA 11 am ET: Paramount+

Spain 6 pm: LaLiga+ Spain

Mexico 11 am: Star +

Paraguay 11 am: Star +

Peru 12  pm: Star +

Uruguay 12 pm: Star +

Venezuela 11 am: Star +

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Nawaf Al Aqidi; Ayman, Laporte, Lajami, Sultan; Brozovic, Al Naji, Otávio; Mané, Talisca, Ghareeb. 

Coach: Luís Castro.

Attention to the teacher

Probable lineup for Istiklol

Rustam Yatimov; Romish Dzhalilov, Ivan Novoselec, Cedric Gogoua; Artur Kartashyan, Tabrezi Davlatmir, Dženis Beganović, Ekhson Pandzhshanbe; Alisher Dzhalilov, Senin Sebai; Amadoni Kamolov. 

Coach: Igor Cherevchenko.

 

Classification

Classificação fornecida por Sofascore
Knights of Najd

From the opposite direction, Al-Nassr are having an excellent campaign in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. The club is currently in first place in group E, with 13 points from five games.

The Knights of Najd won their first four group games, including a 3-1 victory over Istiklol at home. They held Persepolis to a goalless draw at home and beat Al-Duhail 3-2.

Al-Nassr have already booked their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Istiqlol

Istiklol are having a disappointing campaign in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League. The club is currently bottom of Group E with just two points from five games.

Istiqlol lost their first two group games, against Al-Nassr and Persepolis. The club earned its first points of the competition in draws against Al-Duhail, a 0-0 draw, and another 1-1 draw against Persepolis. They then stumbled again against Al-Duhail, 2-2.

Pamir Stadium

The Central Stadium of Tajikistan, also known as the Pamir Stadium, is located in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. It is the largest stadium in the country and is often used for sporting and cultural events. Its capacity is significant, being able to accommodate a large number of spectators.

It was opened in 1946 and has a capacity of 20,000. It is the home of the Tajikistan national soccer team, as well as the Futbolniy Klub Istiklol and Varzob Dushanbe clubs.

The stadium was last renovated in 2012 and has received significant improvements to its infrastructure, including new seating, lighting and facilities.

Pamir Stadium is an important venue for sport and culture in Tajikistan. It is a popular venue for hosting major sporting events, such as international soccer matches and athletics competitions. It is also a popular venue for cultural events such as concerts and festivals.

The stadium is located in the center of Dushanbe, near the Varzob River.

Eye on the game

Istiklol vs Al-Nassr live this Tuesday (5), at the Pamir Stadium at 11 am ET, for the AFC Champions League. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the AFC Champions League Match: Istiklol vs Al-Nassr Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
