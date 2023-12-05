Arsenal vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Arsenal 

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:15 PM40 minutes ago

Follow here Arsenal vs Luton Town Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Arsenal vs Luton Town live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Kenilworth Road Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
11:10 PMan hour ago

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Tuesday, december 5, 2023

USA Time: 3:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In Peacock.  

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Peacock. 

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:05 PMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Arsenal vs Luton Town: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs Luton Town: Tuesday, december 5, 2023in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

17:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

17:15 hrs

 In Star+.

Brazil

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

16:15 hrs

 In Star+.

Chile

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

16:15 hrs

In Star +.

Colombia

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

14:15 hrs

In Star +.

Ecuador

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

14:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Spain

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

19:15 hrs

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

15:15 hrs

there will be no transmission

USA

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

15:15 hrs

In Peacock.  

Mexico

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

14:15 hrs

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

16:15 hrs

In Star +.

Peru

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

14:15 hrs

In Star +.

Uruguay

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

16:15 hrs

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Tuesday, december 5, 2023

15:15 hrs

 In Star +.
11:00 PMan hour ago

Players to watch

Carlton Morris is the player to follow with 14 games in the Premier League has made 3 goals, 2 assists, being the best offensive element of Luton Town.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal, the jewel of this team has made in the Premier League 5 goals, 6 assists in the last 13 games. In the Champions League with 5 games he has scored 3 goals and 4 assists. Being a great present for the English player.

10:55 PMan hour ago

How are Luton coming along?

Luton defeated Crystal Palace last November 25, by two goals to one. With goals from Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown. Against Brendtford they lost by three goals to one. Their schedule will be complicated because first Arsenal in midweek and then Manchester City at home this Sunday.
10:50 PMan hour ago

How is Arsenal coming?

In their last 3 games, Arsenal have won all 3, beating Lens by 6 goals to 0 in the Champions League on matchday 5. Against Brentford they won 1 to 0. Against Wolves they won two goals to one. It was a great game for Saka and Odegaagrd. 
This week they will face Aston Villa and in the Champions League against PSV in the last matchday 6, to make way to the round of 16. After Brighton and then in the Christmas week against Liverpool.
10:45 PMan hour ago

The Super Leader

Arsenal is facing its best moment with a 2 points difference with Liverpool and 3 with Manchester City. With 10 games won, 3 draws, 1 defeat, with 29 goals for, 11 against, Arsenal has 33 points to continue its dream of winning the Premier League. In the Champions League they are leaders with 12 points in Group B, a great present in search of the 2 most important titles of the season.
Photo: Arsenal
Photo: Arsenal
10:40 PMan hour ago

The relegation

Luton Town are in 17th position with 9 points, close to the relegation zone, it has been a tough start with only 2 wins, 3 draws and 9 defeats. With 13 goals for, 26 against. With 2 points difference with Everton who is having a hard time with only 7 points, equal to Burnley, Sheffield United is the worst team in the Premier League. Although Everton have won 5 times, 3 times more than Luton, the sanction they were given for Financial Fair Play. A win for Everton would send Luton back to the bottom of the table.
10:35 PMan hour ago

Where will the game be played?

Kenilworth Road Stadium is located in Bury Park, Luton Bedfordshire, England. Home of Luton Town, built in 1905, it was renovated this year, but is one of the smallest stadiums in England in capacity in the Premier League for a capacity of 11,500 fans. It is the venue for this game.
10:30 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Premier League Match Arsenal vs Luton Town Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo