Aston Villa vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Update Live Commentary
Where and how to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City on TV in real time?

Premier League

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023;

Time: 17:15 (Brasília time);

Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham, England;

Where to watch: ESPN 2 (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).

When is the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Aston Villa and Manchester City will kick off at 17:15 (Brasília time) at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, in the 15th round of the Premier League 2023/24. You can see it all here on VAVEL Brasil.

The Premier League continues with matchday 15 on Wednesday. The highlight will be the clash between Aston Villa and Manchester City in Birmingham. ESPN 2 and Star+ are broadcasting the match.

Manchester City's probable line-up:

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias and Gvardiol (Aké); Akanji, Kovacic, Foden, Bernardo Silva, Julián Álvarez; Doku and Haaland.
Aston Villa's probable line-up:

Dibu Martínez; Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres e Digne; Bailey (Boubacar Kamara), Tielemans, Douglas Luiz e McGinn; Watkins e Zaniolo.
Without Rodri:

Kamara back!

Aston Villa are the big surprise of this Premier League season, being the only team outside the "Big Six" in the top four. Spanish coach Unai Emery's team has a powerful attack, with 33 goals scored, and is one of only five teams to have scored more than 30 goals. However, the defense is the team's weak point, with 20 goals conceded, the worst among the top seven. In the Conference League, the team has already qualified in advance.

In their last Premier League match, Aston Villa drew 2-2 away to Bournemouth after going behind twice. Bailey and Watkins scored the goals for Aston Villa and secured a point for Birmingham. This took them to 29 points, one behind third-placed Manchester City and four behind leaders Arsenal.

For Wednesday's game against Manchester City, midfielder Boubacar-Kamara returns from suspension and should regain his starting place in place of Bailey or Tielemans.

Manchester City had their Champions League fate sorted out well in advance, but they missed the chance to return to second place in the Premier League last Sunday when they drew 3-3 with Tottenham at the Etihad Stadium, conceding the equalizer in the final minutes through Kulusevski.

Son and Lo Celso scored Tottenham's other goals, while Son (own goal), Foden and Grealish scored for the Citizens. With the draw, Manchester City reached 30 points and were overtaken by Arsenal, who beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday.

For Wednesday's game against Aston Villa, Rodri is suspended for yellow card accumulation and his possible replacements are Kovacic or Lewis, as Matheus Nunes remains injured.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Aston Villa and Manchester City is valid for the 14th round of the Premier League 2023/24.

Amidst a period of instability, Manchester City face a big challenge at Villa Park. Pep Guardiola will be without the suspended Rodri and Jack Grealish, as well as the injured Kevin De Bruyne. Matheus Nunes is doubtful.

Competent Aston Villa are still without the services of three players: Bertrand Traoré, Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings, who are on the sidelines. Boubacar Kamara is back from suspension and will play.

Aston Villa and Manchester City will clash at Villa Park on Wednesday afternoon (6) in the 15th round of the 2023/24 Premier League. Separated by one point, Villa and the Citizens will be looking to leapfrog each other in the table. The Birmigham side currently lead the G4 with 29 points, while the Manchester club are in third place. Leaders Arsenal (33 points) and second-placed Liverpool (31) will be watching closely.

The match takes place in the English Premier League on December 6, 2023 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

