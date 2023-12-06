Estoril vs Porto LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Taça da Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Estoril vs Porto match live?
What time is Estoril vs Porto match for Taça da Liga?
Argentina 3 pm: Star +
Bolivia 2 pm: Star +
Brazil 3 pm: Star +
Chile 2 pm: Star +
Colombia 1 pm: Star +
Ecuador 1 pm: Sta r+
USA 1 pm ET: Shahid
Spain 7 pm: Shahid
Mexico 1 pm: Star +
Paraguay 2 pm: Star +
Peru 1 pm: Star +
Uruguay 3 pm: Star +
Venezuela 2 pm: Star +
Speak, Sérgio Conceição!
There are no perfect departments, including the technical team. That's why, together, we try to improve every day. I always take responsibility for everything. It's not as they said at the time, if it was the medical department that made the team or trained the players... No, I'm the one who trains and loses. No problem. I always take responsibility. My intention is always to do my best for FC Porto to win games and for them to win titles for the club. That's my main objective.
I've said that many times. When I say that it's good for a big club to be in all competitions, sometimes we have to carry the burden of the recovery time not being the most suitable for the players to be at their full potential. But that's what it is. We're looking ahead to the crucial game with Shakhtar, but we also have a crucial game. If we lose, we miss out on the Final Four and we don't want that. We can't look too far ahead, because we could stumble. And we want to play well and win.
I can see that. We're always communicating. At the end of the Famalicão game, when I was asked a question about João Mendes, I had the opportunity to say that what we've been doing in the U19s and the B team, which are the two groups most closely linked to the first team, is observing the progress of each player and we're keeping an eye on some of our youngsters, so that when they feel they have the opportunity to show themselves, they'll do so. But always in a solid way, based on foundations that I think are essential. It's not about releasing for the sake of releasing or because it looks good to release youngsters from the club. It's nothing like that. It's when I think they're ready, after a lot of training sessions with us and they give me feedback so that I can help them and the club, which is the most important thing. But I see players with some potential so that in the future they could be part of FC Porto's first team.
Yes, it's the team's wish to be in the final-four and we know that, for that to happen, we have to get a good result in the game with Estoril. Within this competitive context, we're preparing to go there and win.
You'll probably understand that the best players are those with the most minutes at the moment. But at the end of the season it could be different. Honestly, I don't see it that way. I'm going to look at the game, defining the strategy we want within what is usual in terms of the team's structure and playing with players who give me guarantees, also within what Estoril's team is, to win the game. I'm not going to think about any kind of management.
The League Cup is a new competition compared to the others domestically. The organization has improved over the years and I don't see any club that doesn't want to win this title. A title is a title. And the truth is that the shortest way to win a title is through the League Cup, because we play four games and can win one. The club thrives on titles and I don't see how it can be devalued. I'm looking at the game as one in which Estoril have already had the chance to take three points and we have to chase the result. To do that, I'm going to put out the best team to achieve it".
Speak, Vasco Seabra!
António Coimbra da Mota Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated on January 1, 1939, even before the club was founded on May 17, 1939. It was named after António Coimbra da Mota, one of the club's founders. The stadium was renovated in 2003, with the installation of new stands and the modernization of the facilities.
The stadium has hosted important matches for the Portuguese national soccer team, such as the games against Sweden and Denmark in the 2006 World Cup qualifiers. It has also hosted matches for the Portuguese national rugby union team, such as the match against Ukraine in the 2006 European Nations Cup.
In addition to soccer and rugby matches, the stadium is also used for concerts and other events.
