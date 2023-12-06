Fulham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Premier League

How and where to watch the Fulham vs Nottingham Forest match live?

If you want to watch the game Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live on TV, your options is: USA Network

If you want to directly stream it: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Fulham vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Nottingham Forest  of 6th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: Star +

Brazil 4 pm: Star +

Chile 3 pm: Star +

Colombia 2 pm: Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: Star +

USA 2 pm ET: USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: Paramount+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star +

Peru 2 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: Star +

Speak, Steve Cooper!

"We have to face up to it and roll up our sleeves. It's not a new experience because we had similar feelings to last season, but we knew what was needed to put it right. We've lost by a goal or two in the last three games, they're games where we know we could have done better and should have got different results.

We're just putting all our attention on Fulham and going to London and trying to get the right result. It would be a great time to get a positive result and we really want to do that. We have to look forward, be motivated and have a good anger at previous results in terms of believing in ourselves. There's a lot to defend and we really want to represent the soccer club in the best possible way.

Willy (Boly) obviously came off at half-time the other day and Danilo is very poorly due to illness. "Murillo came off limping and Chris Wood also did well to get through the game with a hyper-extended knee in the first half. There are a few bumps and bruises from the Everton game, so whether they'll be available or not, we'll see."

Speak, Marco Silva!

"We obviously deserved a lot more from the game than we got. Coming to Anfield and playing the way we did - we scored twice to equalize, and then at the end of the second half being able to score a great team goal and lead is not an easy thing. And we did it.

These goals aren't something that happens often. They didn't create much, apart from the two goals in the first half, we didn't give them much space behind our defense.

We know that the game is never 100% under control against this kind of team and this kind of crowd, but the game was more or less under control. [Then] a long pass, a good second ball from them and another great finish from the edge of the box. The players clearly didn't deserve what they got out of the game. Many, many good points from them, the boys should be proud of what they did. Unfortunately for us, we didn't get what we deserved, but this way we'll pick up points in the next few games."

Classification

Forest

Nottingham Forest are currently 15th in the table with 13 points. Forest have won three games, drawn four and lost seven. With a record of 30%, they have a goal difference of -6, with 16 goals scored and 22 goals conceded.
Cottagers

Fulham are currently in 14th place in the Premier League, with 15 points from 15 games. The club has won four games, drawn five and lost six. The Cottagers have a goal difference of -10, with 22 goals scored and 32 goals conceded, giving them a record of 30%.
Craven Cottage

Craven Cottage is a soccer stadium located in London, England, and serves as the home of Fulham Football Club. Its history dates back to 1896, when it was opened as a cricket ground, but was converted into a soccer stadium in 1896. Fulham FC acquired the stadium in 1896, and Craven Cottage has been the club's home ever since.

Situated on the banks of the River Thames, the stadium offers a unique and picturesque atmosphere. The stadium has been refurbished several times over the years, including a significant overhaul in 2002. With a capacity of around 25,700, Craven Cottage is considered a medium-sized stadium compared to others in the Premier League.

Eye on the game

Fulham vs Nottingham Forest live this Wednesday (6), at the Craven Cottage at 2:30 pm ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 15th round of the competition.
