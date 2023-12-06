Fulham vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Fulham vs Nottingham Forest match live?
What time is Fulham vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League?
Argentina 4 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: Star +
Brazil 4 pm: Star +
Chile 3 pm: Star +
Colombia 2 pm: Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: Star +
USA 2 pm ET: USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: Paramount+
Paraguay 3 pm: Star +
Peru 2 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: Star +
Speak, Steve Cooper!
We're just putting all our attention on Fulham and going to London and trying to get the right result. It would be a great time to get a positive result and we really want to do that. We have to look forward, be motivated and have a good anger at previous results in terms of believing in ourselves. There's a lot to defend and we really want to represent the soccer club in the best possible way.
Willy (Boly) obviously came off at half-time the other day and Danilo is very poorly due to illness. "Murillo came off limping and Chris Wood also did well to get through the game with a hyper-extended knee in the first half. There are a few bumps and bruises from the Everton game, so whether they'll be available or not, we'll see."
Speak, Marco Silva!
These goals aren't something that happens often. They didn't create much, apart from the two goals in the first half, we didn't give them much space behind our defense.
We know that the game is never 100% under control against this kind of team and this kind of crowd, but the game was more or less under control. [Then] a long pass, a good second ball from them and another great finish from the edge of the box. The players clearly didn't deserve what they got out of the game. Many, many good points from them, the boys should be proud of what they did. Unfortunately for us, we didn't get what we deserved, but this way we'll pick up points in the next few games."
Classification
Forest
Cottagers
Craven Cottage
Situated on the banks of the River Thames, the stadium offers a unique and picturesque atmosphere. The stadium has been refurbished several times over the years, including a significant overhaul in 2002. With a capacity of around 25,700, Craven Cottage is considered a medium-sized stadium compared to others in the Premier League.
If you want to directly stream it: NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!