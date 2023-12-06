Celtic vs Hibernian LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premiership Match
TEAMS AT HOME AND AWAY!

In the last five games, Celtic have performed consistently, with a combination of wins and draws. In the most recent clash on November 25, 2023, in the Premiership (PLG), Celtic faced Motherwell and the match ended in a draw, with a score of 1-1. Before that, on November 12, 2023, Celtic had It was an impressive 6-0 win over Aberdeen in the PLG. Another victory came on November 1, 2023, when Celtic beat St. Mirren 2-1 in the PLG. In a European competition, the team faced Atlético Madrid on 25 October 2023, resulting in a 2-2 draw. Prior to that, on 7 October 2023, Celtic beat Kilmarnock by 3 to 1 at PLG. The overall performance highlights Celtic as a competitive team capable of achieving positive results.

In their last five games, Hibernian have produced a mixed run of results in the Premiership (PLG). In their most recent fixture on 25th November 2023, Hibernian faced Dundee FC and recorded a 2-1 victory. Prior to that, on 8th November 2023, Hibernian drew 2-2 against St. Mirren . In the clash on 21 October 2023, Hibernian suffered a 4-0 defeat against Rangers. On 7 October 2023, the team drew 2-2 against Hearts, whilst on 16 September 2023, Hibernian also drew 2-2 against Kilmarnock. The recent series shows a varied performance, with wins, defeats and draws, indicating a period of challenges and positive moments for Hibernian in the competition.

SPEAK UP, BRENDAN RODGERS!

"The responsibility is It's on ourselves at home, and we don't want to waste time in the game, like we did in the first half on Sunday and like we did for 60 minutes against Hibs.

"They want to build the game from behind. There is no It's a right or wrong way to play, but I always admire teams that are trained to play.

"Dá to see what Nick is up to. By wanting them to play all over the field, be creative and have some very good players.

"They are back on the field with the medical team and we hope it won't be long before they return to the squad.

"Sometimes the competition is too much. Is the best trainer you have? can have in the game, and that's what's important. is something you want? always want.

"They were important players for Celtic and for me, so this competition is important. important.

"Reo is here. starting to move. We allowed him to go to Japan to work there, and he worked very hard. He returns later in the week, which will be just a few minutes away. That's great, and we'll evaluate him when he gets back."

GAME STAGE!

Celtic Park is The iconic stadium is located in Glasgow, Scotland and serves as the home ground of Celtic Football Club. Opened in 1892, it is a modern hotel. It is one of the oldest and most revered stadiums in British football. With a capacity for over 60,000 spectators, Celtic Park is a great place to be. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and for being the scene of historic moments in Scottish football.

The stadium is It is adorned with the famous 'Jock Stein Stand', named after the legendary former Celtic manager. In addition to being used for Celtic games, Celtic Park has also been the venue for international events and European competition matches.

The passion of Celtic fans, known as "The Bhoys", makes the experience of watching games at Celtic Park unique and exciting. The stadium is It is a symbol of tradition and glory on the Scottish football scene.

CONFRONTATION HISTORY!

In the last direct clashes between Celtic and Hibernian, we observed a balance in performances. The last meeting, on October 28, 2023, in the Scottish Premiership (PLG), resulted in a goalless draw (0-0), highlighting the competitiveness between the teams.

Over the last few years, both teams have alternated wins and draws. Hibernian won 4-2 in May 2023, while Celtic won 3-1 in March of the same year. History includes a 6-1 defeat of Celtic in October 2022 and a 2-0 victory in January 2022.

These clashes reveal a pattern of competitiveness and varied results between the teams, showing that any future clash between Celtic and Hibernian promises to be competitive and unpredictable.

HOW DOES HIBERNIAN ARRIVE?

Hibernian have had a mixed performance in their last few games. In the most recent clash, on December 3, 2023, in the Premiership (PLG), Hibernian beat Aberdeen 2-0. Before that, on November 25, also in the PLG, they defeated Dundee FC 2-1 The previous game, on 11 November against Kilmarnock, resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Hibernian.

In terms of draws, Hibernian faced St. Mirren on 8 November, ending in a 2-2 draw. Additionally, there were draws against Ross County (2-2) and Celtic (0 to 0) on October 31 and October 28, respectively.

However, Hibernian suffered defeats to Aberdeen (0-1) on November 4th and to Rangers (0-4) on October 21st in the PLG. The last clash in September, against Hearts, resulted in a 2-2 draw.

In summary, in recent games, Hibernian have had mixed results, with wins, draws and a few defeats, highlighting a variety of performances in the Premiership and League Cup.

HOW DOES CELTIC ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Celtic have had mixed performances. In the Scottish league (PLG), he won impressive victories against St. Mirren (2-1), Aberdeen (6-0), and Ross County (3-0). However, it faced challenges, recording defeats to Hearts (1-4) and Atlético de Madrid (0-6). The 0-0 draw against Hibernian added complexity to the situation. series.

In the Champions League (CHA), Celtic faced Lazio and Atlético de Madrid, achieving a victory (2-0) and facing a defeat (0-6) respectively.

In terms of performance, Celtic had highlights, demonstrating strength in some matches, but they also faced adversity. The team will seek consistency and improvements to maintain competitive performance in ongoing competitions.

The game will be played at Celtic Park

The Celtic vs Hibernian game will be played at Celtic Park, with a capacity of 60.411 people.
