Celtic vs Hibernian LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premiership Match

In their last five games, Hibernian have produced a mixed run of results in the Premiership (PLG). In their most recent fixture on 25th November 2023, Hibernian faced Dundee FC and recorded a 2-1 victory. Prior to that, on 8th November 2023, Hibernian drew 2-2 against St. Mirren . In the clash on 21 October 2023, Hibernian suffered a 4-0 defeat against Rangers. On 7 October 2023, the team drew 2-2 against Hearts, whilst on 16 September 2023, Hibernian also drew 2-2 against Kilmarnock. The recent series shows a varied performance, with wins, defeats and draws, indicating a period of challenges and positive moments for Hibernian in the competition.
SPEAK UP, BRENDAN RODGERS!
GAME STAGE!
The stadium is It is adorned with the famous 'Jock Stein Stand', named after the legendary former Celtic manager. In addition to being used for Celtic games, Celtic Park has also been the venue for international events and European competition matches.
The passion of Celtic fans, known as "The Bhoys", makes the experience of watching games at Celtic Park unique and exciting. The stadium is It is a symbol of tradition and glory on the Scottish football scene.
CONFRONTATION HISTORY!
Over the last few years, both teams have alternated wins and draws. Hibernian won 4-2 in May 2023, while Celtic won 3-1 in March of the same year. History includes a 6-1 defeat of Celtic in October 2022 and a 2-0 victory in January 2022.
These clashes reveal a pattern of competitiveness and varied results between the teams, showing that any future clash between Celtic and Hibernian promises to be competitive and unpredictable.
HOW DOES HIBERNIAN ARRIVE?
In terms of draws, Hibernian faced St. Mirren on 8 November, ending in a 2-2 draw. Additionally, there were draws against Ross County (2-2) and Celtic (0 to 0) on October 31 and October 28, respectively.
However, Hibernian suffered defeats to Aberdeen (0-1) on November 4th and to Rangers (0-4) on October 21st in the PLG. The last clash in September, against Hearts, resulted in a 2-2 draw.
In summary, in recent games, Hibernian have had mixed results, with wins, draws and a few defeats, highlighting a variety of performances in the Premiership and League Cup.
HOW DOES CELTIC ARRIVE?
In the Champions League (CHA), Celtic faced Lazio and Atlético de Madrid, achieving a victory (2-0) and facing a defeat (0-6) respectively.
In terms of performance, Celtic had highlights, demonstrating strength in some matches, but they also faced adversity. The team will seek consistency and improvements to maintain competitive performance in ongoing competitions.