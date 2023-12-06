Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch DFB Pokal Match


DORTMUND!



BORUSSIA DORTMUND AWAY FROM HOME!

In the last ten matches, Borussia Dortmund presented a mixed performance, alternating between wins, draws and defeats in different competitions. In the Bundesliga, the highlight was the 3-1 victory over Stuttgart, while there was a 1-1 draw against Leverkusen and a 2-1 defeat to Frankfurt. In the UEFA Champions League, Dortmund had an important victory against AC Milan 3-1, but suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSG.

On the domestic stage, the team was successful in the DFB-Pokal, with an impressive 6-1 victory over Schott Mainz. The varied performance reflects the challenges faced by the team in different competitions, highlighting the competitiveness and unpredictability of top-level football.

STUTTGART IN FRONT OF THE FANS!

Stuttgart presented an impressive performance in its last games, standing out in several competitions. In the Bundesliga, they beat Bremen 2-0 on December 2, 2023, followed by a convincing 2-0 victory over Nurnberg. The clash against Dortmund resulted in another notable 2-1 victory. In the DFB-Pokal, Stuttgart beat Union Berlin 1-0, advancing in the competition. Although they faced a 3-2 defeat against Hoffenheim, the team bounced back with an impressive 5-1 victory over Wehen in the Friendly and 3-1 victories over Wolfsburg and Darmstadt in the Bundesliga. These results highlight Stuttgart’s consistency and offensive potential in various competitions.
GAME STAGE!

The Mercedes-Benz Arena is is a football stadium located in Stuttgart, Germany. É the home of Bundesliga football club VfB Stuttgart. Opened in 1933, the stadium has undergone several renovations and modernizations over the years.

With a capacity that varies depending on the events, the Mercedes-Benz Arena is ideal for everyone. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere during football matches, providing an immersive experience for fans. In addition to football matches, the stadium is also a football stadium. stage for events and concerts.

The arena's central location, together with its modern facilities, make it an important venue for sporting and entertainment events in the region. The rich history and emotions experienced at the Mercedes-Benz Arena contribute to the rich tapestry of sport and culture in the city of Stuttgart.

CONFRONTATION HISTORY!

In the last direct clashes between Stuttgart and Dortmund, Stuttgart demonstrated a varied performance. Their most recent meeting, on 11 November 2023 in the Bundesliga, resulted in an impressive 2-1 victory for Stuttgart. Before that, on 15 April 2023, the teams drew 3-3, reflecting a clash balanced. However, over the years, the results were diverse, with victories for both sides. Stuttgart has experienced defeats, such as the 5-0 thrashing on October 22, 2022, but has also achieved notable victories, such as the surprising 5-1 victory on December 12, 2020. These clashes Intense matches illustrate the competitiveness between teams over recent seasons.
HOW DOES BORUSSIA DORTMUND ARRIVE?

In the last ten matches, Borussia Dortmund presented a varied performance, winning important victories and facing some challenges. On the national stage, in the Bundesliga, the team had mixed results, with two wins, one draw and two defeats. Highlights include the convincing 4-2 victory over Monchengladbach, but there was also a 0-4 defeat to Bayern.

In the UEFA Champions League, Dortmund had a positive performance, beating Newcastle 2-0 and losing to AC Milan 1-3. In the context of the DFB-Pokal, the team managed to advance with a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim.

Dortmund's recent performance shows a mix of results, with some notable games and others challenging, highlighting the competitive and unpredictable nature of top-level football.

HOW DOES STUTTGART ARRIVE?

Stuttgart have performed impressively in their last few games, recording significant victories in the Bundesliga (German Championship) and the DFB-Pokal. On December 2, 2023, Stuttgart faced Bremen, emerging victorious with a 2-0 victory. Before that, on November 25, 2023, they defeated Frankfurt 2-1 in the Bundesliga. He also stood out in other matches, such as the 2-0 victory over Nurnberg and the exciting 2-1 victory against Dortmund. Furthermore, they advanced in the DFB-Pokal by beating Union Berlin 1-0. Despite a 3-2 defeat to Hoffenheim, the team bounced back with an impressive 3-0 victory over Union Berlin. Stuttgart displayed consistency and skill, consolidating its remarkable performance in recent clashes.
The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Arena

The Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Arena, with a capacity of 60,449 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the German Cup: Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
