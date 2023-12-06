Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Selhurst Park Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 4:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 2:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 8:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. on Paramount+
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 2:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Crystal Palace's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Chris Richards, Will Hughes, Jefferson Lerma, Odsonne Édouard, Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise.
Eberechi Eze, player to watch!
The Crystal Palace midfielder is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Crystal Palace in the football generation. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the player participated in 40 games where he scored 10 goals and 4 assists. The British midfielder had a great season and Crystal Palace will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Crystal Palace get here?
The Eagles are preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where they will continue to seek to fight for a place in a European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top category of English football. Crystal Palace finished in eleventh position in the Premier League with 45 points, after 11 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses. However, their path in the Premier League did not lead to a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 17 points away from the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew, Will Hughes, Cheick Doucouré, Sam Johnstone and Joel Ward, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Bournemouth's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Neto, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Adam Smith, Philip Billing, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Antoine Semenyo and Marcus Tavernier.
Philip Billing, player to watch!
The Bournemouth midfielder is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Billing seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Bourne in the football generation. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 38 games where he scored 7 goals and 1 assist. The British striker had a great season and Bourne will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bourne is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue to seek to fight for a place in a European competition, although the main objective is to avoid relegation and remain in the top category of English football. Bournemouth finished in fifteenth position in the Premier League with 39 points, after 11 wins, 6 draws and 21 losses. However, their path in the Premier League did not lead to a place in any UEFA competition, remaining 22 points away from the places that go to these international competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Philip Billing, Dominic Solanke, Ryan Christie, Mark Travers, Dango Ouattara and Adam Smith, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Bourne will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the competitions in which it participates.
Where's the game?
The Selhurst Park Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 34,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth match, corresponding to Matchday 15 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Selhurst Park Stadium, promptly at 2:30 p.m.