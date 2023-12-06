Brighton vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Brighton vs Brentford match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Brentford of December 6th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:30 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 10:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:30 PM on Star+.
Brentford's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mark Flekken, Ethan Pinnock, Nathan Collins, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Christian Nørgaard, Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Yoane Wissa, Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo.
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Pervis Estupiñán, James Milner, Julio Enciso, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March.
Brentford players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the game against Arsenal. Cameroonian player Bryan Mbeumo (#19) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and make plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Wednesday. Midfielder Yoane Wissa (#11) is another play distributor on the field that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Mark Flekken (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday .
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eleventh position in the general table after 5 games won, 4 tied and 5 lost, they have 4 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Brentford's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 2nd, resulting in a 3-1 win against Luton Town at the Gtech Community Stadium and thus achieving another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Brighton & Hove Albion players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Brighton's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. English player Solly March (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Defender Pervis Estupiñán (#30) is another distributor of play on the pitch that is of utmost importance and is the team's greatest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 33-year-old goalkeeper Jason Steele (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
Brighton & Hove Albion in the tournament
The Brighton football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) well, they are in eighth position in the general table with 6 games won, 4 drawn and 4 lost, achieving 22 points. Brighton are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last game was on December 3, it ended in a 3-2 defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Amex Stadium is located in the city of Brighton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 30,750 spectators and is the home of Brighton and Hove Albion of the Premier League. It was opened on 16 July 2011 and cost £93 million.