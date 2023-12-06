Hearts vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There are 241 matches between Hearts and Rangers in history, with Hearts winning 50 games, Rangers winning 147 and 44 draws. In the Scottish Premiership, there have been 221 matches, with 44 wins for Hearts, 41 draws and 136 wins for Rangers. Hearts have met Rangers 117 times at home, with 33 wins, 25 draws and 59 defeats. In the Premiership they have played 108 games, with 29 wins, 23 draws and 56 defeats.
Probable Rangers
Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun and Barisic; Luindstram, Cifuentes, McCausland, Lawrence and Sima; Dessers.
Probable Hearts
The likely Hearts team for the match is: Clark, Kingsley, Kent and Rowels; Oda, Grant, Baningme, Lowry and Cochrane; Shankland and Boyce.
No Absentees
Hearts won't have any absentees for the match and could go full strength! Ranhers will have the return of Cantwell and Dessers to the team for the match.
Premiership
With 31 points, Rangers are in second place in the Scottish Premiership, eight points behind Celtic and eight points clear of Hearts, who have 23 points in third place, one clear of St Mirren, two clear of Hibernian and five clear of Dundee.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers, on the other hand, have two draws and one win. On Sunday (26), away from home, they drew 1-1 with Aberdeen, with Miovski opening the scoring and Tavernier. On Thursday (30), at home, it was a Europa League tie with Aris Limassol, with Babicka opening the scoring and McCausland equalizing. And on Sunday (3), at home, they won 2-0 against St Mirren, with Sima scoring twice.
Last Matches: Hearts
Hearts come into the match on the back of three straight wins. On November 11, away from home, they won 2-1 against Motherwell, with two goals from Shankland, while Spittal added a second. On Saturday (25), with a 1-0 win over St. Johnstone, the victory came with a goal from Shankland at home. And on Saturday (2), away from home, the win came again 1-0, now over Kilmarnock, with Dennis scoring an own goal.
