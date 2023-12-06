Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Colombian League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional live, as well as the latest information from Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional live on TV, your options is: Win Sports.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Win Sports +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional?
This is the kick-off time for the Millonarios vs Atletico Nacional match on December 6, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 1:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 7)
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Referee Team
Center Referee: Nolberto Ararat - Valle
Assistant No.1: David Fuentes - Cesar
Assistant No.2: Julio Sierra - Sucre
Fourth Referee: Steven Camargo - Bogotá
VAR: Never Manjarrez - Córdoba
AVAR: Ferney Trujillo - Casanare
Key player at Atlético Nacional
One of the players to keep in mind in Atlético Nacional is Eric Ramírez, the 25 year old Venezuelan born center forward has played 19 games so far in the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that amount of games he already has one assist and eight goals, these against; Deportivo Cali, Deportivo Pasto, La Equidad, Independiente Santa Fe, Envigado FC on two occasions, Deportes Tolima and América de Cali.
Key player in Millonarios
One of the key players in Millonarios is Leonardo Castro, the 31 year old Colombian-born center forward has played 21 games so far in the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that amount of games he already has one assist and five goals, these against; Deportes Tolima, Atletico Bucaramanga, Independiente Santa Fe and America de Cali on two occasions.
History Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional in La Liga
In total, both teams have faced each other 267 times in La Liga, the record is dominated by Millonarios with 102 wins, there have been 87 draws and Atlético Nacional has won 78 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Millonarios with 396 goals to Atletico Nacional's 333.
Actuality - Atlético Nacional
Atletico Nacional throughout the BetPlay 2023-II League has had a bad performance, because after playing five games in group B of the semifinal quadrangular is located in the third position of the standings with six points, this was achieved after winning two games, drawing zero and losing three, also has a goal difference of -5, this after scoring three goals and conceding six.
Deportivo Independiente Medellin 2 - 1 Atletico Nacional
- Last five games
Deportivo Independiente Medellin 2 - 1 Atletico Nacional
Atlético Nacional 1 - 1 Millonarios
Atletico Nacional 1 - 0 America de Cali
America de Cali 0 - 1 Atletico Nacional
Atlético Nacional 0 - 5 Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Actuality - Millonarios
Millonarios is going through a bad moment in the BetPlay 2023-II League, because after playing a total of five matches in group B of the semifinal quadrangular, it is located in the second place of the standings with nine points, this after winning three matches, drawing zero and losing two, it has also scored five goals and conceded four, for a goal difference of +1.
Millonarios 2 - 1 América de Cali
- Last five games
Millonarios 2 - 1 América de Cali
Atlético Nacional 1 - 1 Millonarios
Millonarios 1 - 0 Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Deportivo Independiente Medellin 2 - 1 Millonarios
America de Cali 1 - 0 Millonarios
The match will be played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium
The match between Millonarios and Atletico Nacional will take place at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium in the city of Bogota (Colombia). This stadium is where the Millonarios and Independiente Santa Fe clubs play their home matches; it was built in 1938 and has a capacity for approximately 36,350 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional, valid for date 6 of group B of the quadrangular semifinals of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023-II.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
