San Luis vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here America vs San Luis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this America vs San Luis match.
What time is San Luis vs America match?
This is the start time of the game San Luis vs America of 6th December in several countries:
|
Where To Watch San Luis vs America around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
Decemeber 6, 2023
|
22:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
Decemeber 7, 2023
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
Decemeber 6, 2023
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
Decemeber 7, 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
Decemeber 7, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
Decemeber 6, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
Decemeber 6, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
Decemeber 7, 2023
|
4:00
|
Mexico
|
Decemeber 6, 2023
|
21:00
|
ESPN
|
Peru
|
Decemeber 6, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this América player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Julián Quiñones. The current attacker for América has been a key player for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
América's latest lineup
L. Malagón; L. Fuentes, S. Caseres, I. Lichnovsky, K. Álavarez; J. Dos Santos, Á. Fidalgo, A. Zendejas, D. Váldez, J. Quiñones; H. Martín.
Watch out for this San Luis player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Léo Bonatini. The current San Luis FC striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Last San Luis lineup:
A. Sánchez; R. Chávez, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, J. Sanabria; R. Dourado, J. Güemez; S. Salles, D. Villalpando, J. Damm; L. Bonatini.
Previous history:
América and San Luis have faced each other on a total of 25 occasions (16 azulcremas wins, 3 draws, 6 tuzas wins) where the scales are widely tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals scored, América has the advantage with 47 goals, followed by San Luis with 28 goals in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 15, when América defeated San Luis by the minimum score at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.
About the Stadium:
Alfonso Lastras Stadium is an iconic sports venue located in the city of San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It was inaugurated on July 1, 1987 and has witnessed numerous sporting events over the years. The stadium is named after Alfonso Lastras Ramírez, a prominent sports leader from San Luis Potosí. The stadium has a capacity of around 25,000 spectators, making it one of the most important venues in San Luis Potosí for sporting events and is known for being the home of Atletico de San Luis, a professional soccer team that competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican soccer.
Maintaining flight at 14
The super leader of the competition remains more than alive and with every intention of reaching the Grand Final of this group. América once again faces its great nemesis of recent years, the semi-final stage of the tournament, a stage that in recent tournaments has been too complicated for the Coapa team and has proved to be a headache for the eagles. However, this new edition seems to be more promising as América will face a more comfortable opponent, and after defeating León in a very close quarterfinal, André Jardine's men are in a great emotional moment to take América to another great final. The first leg against León was simply the litmus test, as León Stadium is not a good place for them, but despite this, with a brace from captain Henry Martín, América managed to get a draw so that in the second leg, they could make the Azteca Stadium full of Azulcremas feel their rivals and this was reflected in the scoreboard with a resounding 2-0 win.
For the feat
The Atlético de San Luis team will face these first leg semifinals with all the responsibility and the corresponding challenge as they face América, the number one candidate to be champion in this Liga MX tournament. In the first leg of the quarterfinals, they simply made their home advantage count against Rayados, who were unable to establish themselves on the field, ending the match with a minimal difference in favor of Atlético de San Luis. However, San Luis was able to read the tactics of the rival team and surprised many with moves in the squad at the start of the second half that allowed them to tie the match 1-1, taking it to the end of the match with a 1-2 overall score, thus giving San Luis a ticket to the semifinals.
The road to the title continues
The quarterfinal matches of the Apertura 2022 are over, at last we have the four best teams of the tournament that will continue to fight for a pass to the Grand Final of the competition and have the opportunity to fight to lift the trophy that certifies them as champions of the current tournament. On the one hand, we have the match between the university teams, Pumas vs Tigres, a duel plagued with rivalry due to what happened in the 2015 Grand Final, where the Monterrey-based team won in the capital against the locals. In the other key, the dark horse of the season, San Luis, wants to pull off the upset in the group stage and become the executioner of the América Eagles in order to reach their first final in the history of Mexican soccer, however, Jardine and his players want to settle the debt with the Azulcrema fans, bringing cup number 14 to Coapa in order to continue extending their winning streak and become the most winning Club in the country in all of history.
Kick-off time
The San Luis vs America match will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: San Luis vs America!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.