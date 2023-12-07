Everton vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
2:30 AM5 minutes ago

Tune in here Everton vs Newcastle in a Premier League

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Newcastle match in the Premier League.
2:25 AM10 minutes ago

What time is Everton vs Newcastle match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Everton vs Newcastle of December 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
USA: 2:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 10:30 p.m. ET
2:20 AM15 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Everton vs Newcastle live

The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Everton vs Newcastle in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
2:15 AM20 minutes ago

Watch out for this Newcastle player

The 24 year old attacker from Sweden, Alexander Isak has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
2:10 AM25 minutes ago

The attacker of Sweden, Alexander Isak, the attacker will play his tenth game in his club, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, scoring 10 goals in the English league and 2 assists, currently has 7 goals in 10 games.
2:05 AM30 minutes ago

Watch out for this Everton player

Mali midfielder, 30-year-old Abdoulaye Doucouré has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
2:00 AM35 minutes ago

Mali midfielder, Abdoulaye Doucouré, the attacker will play his 15th game for his club, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the English league and 2 assists, he currently has 4 goals in 14 games.
1:55 AM40 minutes ago

How is Everton coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Burnley, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Everton, Dec. 2, 2023, England Premier League
Everton 0 - 3 Manchester United, Nov. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2 - 3 Everton, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 4, 2023, England Premier League
Everton 3 - 0 Burnley, Nov. 1, 2023, English League Cup
1:50 AMan hour ago

How is Newcastle coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Chelsea, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Nov. 28, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Chelsea, Nov. 25, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 7, 2023, UEFA Champions League
1:45 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Everton vs Newcastle. The match will take place at Goodison Park, at 14:30.
VAVEL Logo