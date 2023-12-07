Everton vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Everton vs Newcastle in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Everton vs Newcastle match in the Premier League.
What time is Everton vs Newcastle match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Everton vs Newcastle of December 07th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
USA: 2:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 10:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
USA: 2:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 10:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Everton vs Newcastle live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Everton vs Newcastle in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Everton vs Newcastle in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Newcastle player
The 24 year old attacker from Sweden, Alexander Isak has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
The attacker of Sweden, Alexander Isak, the attacker will play his tenth game in his club, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, scoring 10 goals in the English league and 2 assists, currently has 7 goals in 10 games.
Watch out for this Everton player
Mali midfielder, 30-year-old Abdoulaye Doucouré has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Mali midfielder, Abdoulaye Doucouré, the attacker will play his 15th game for his club, in the past he played 17 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the English league and 2 assists, he currently has 4 goals in 14 games.
How is Everton coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Burnley, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Everton, Dec. 2, 2023, England Premier League
Everton 0 - 3 Manchester United, Nov. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2 - 3 Everton, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 4, 2023, England Premier League
Everton 3 - 0 Burnley, Nov. 1, 2023, English League Cup
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Everton, Dec. 2, 2023, England Premier League
Everton 0 - 3 Manchester United, Nov. 26, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2 - 3 Everton, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Everton 1 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion, Nov. 4, 2023, England Premier League
Everton 3 - 0 Burnley, Nov. 1, 2023, English League Cup
How is Newcastle coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Chelsea, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Nov. 28, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Chelsea, Nov. 25, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 7, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 1 Newcastle United, Nov. 28, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Newcastle United 4 - 1 Chelsea, Nov. 25, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 11, 2023, English Premier League
Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Newcastle United, Nov. 7, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Everton vs Newcastle. The match will take place at Goodison Park, at 14:30.