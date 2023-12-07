Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Tottenham vs West Ham
Where to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in Premier League?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Tottenham vs West Ham in Premier League?
Argentina: 4:15 p.m.
Australia: 6:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:15 p.m.
Brazil: 4:15 p.m.
Chile: 4:15 p.m.
Colombia: 2:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.
Spain: 9:15 p.m.
United States (New York): 4:15 pm
United States (Los Angeles): 12:15 p.m.
India: 1:15 a.m.
Japan: 4:15 p.m.
Mexico: 2:15 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:15 p.m.
Peru: 2:15 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:15 p.m.
Watch out for this West Ham player
Watch out for this Tottenham player
News - West Ham
They have now gone five consecutive matches unbeaten and have not lost since November 4, 3-2 at Brentford. They are ninth in the Premier League with 21 points, six points behind Tottenham, who are in the European places. In addition, the Londoners have secured their qualification for the Europa League, although they will play for the first place in the group, which gives access directly to the round of 16, on the last matchday.
David Moyes is only missing Michail Antonio, who will be out of action until the end of the year.
News - Tottenham
Despite the good start to the season, Postecoglou's side have now gone four games without a win, three of them defeats. They are currently fifth in the Premier League with 27 points, two points behind Aston Villa in fourth.
The Greek-born coach will have numerous absentees to welcome West Ham at home. Maddison, Bentacuncur, Peresic, Sessegnon, Solomon, Whiteman and Van de Ven are all certain to miss the game. Sarr and Dier, who could return to the squad, are also doubtful.
Background
The Stadium