Tottenham vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:15 AM19 minutes ago

Stay tuned here to follow Tottenham vs West Ham

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs West Ham as well as the latest information from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
2:10 AM24 minutes ago

Where to watch Tottenham vs West Ham in Premier League?

If you want to watch the Tottenham vs West Ham match, it will be available on television on UNIVERSO

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

2:05 AM29 minutes ago

What time is Tottenham vs West Ham in Premier League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 4:15 p.m.

Australia: 6:15 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3:15 p.m. 

Brazil: 4:15 p.m.

Chile: 4:15 p.m. 

Colombia: 2:15 p.m. 

Ecuador: 2:15 p.m. 

Spain: 9:15 p.m. 

United States (New York): 4:15 pm 

United States (Los Angeles): 12:15 p.m. 

India: 1:15 a.m. 

Japan: 4:15 p.m. 

Mexico: 2:15 p.m. 

Nigeria: 8:15 p.m. 

Paraguay: 4:15 p.m. 

Peru: 2:15 p.m.

United Kingdom: 7:15 p.m.

2:00 AM34 minutes ago

Watch out for this West Ham player

Jarrod Bowen is having a great start to the season. He has nine goals and two assists in 16 games. Records that helped him to be called up to the England squad. The 26-year-old has scored in two of the last three Premier League games.

 

1:55 AM39 minutes ago

Watch out for this Tottenham player

Heung Min Son is the great reference in the Spurs attack. He is taking gallons after the departure of Harry Kane. He has nine Premier League goals and two assists this season. He is the third highest scorer in the English league, only surpassed by Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah. The 31-year-old South Korean striker has four goals in the last four games. He has just scored against Manchester City in a match where he scored both for and against his own goal.

 

1:50 AM44 minutes ago

News - West Ham

West Ham comes from dropping two points at home against Crystal Palace. A match in which they took the lead with a goal by Kudus. The Ghanaian player had another goal disallowed in the second half. Edouard managed to equalize at the start of the second half. And although the Hammers tried until the end to get the victory, they had to settle for a point.

 

They have now gone five consecutive matches unbeaten and have not lost since November 4, 3-2 at Brentford. They are ninth in the Premier League with 21 points, six points behind Tottenham, who are in the European places. In addition, the Londoners have secured their qualification for the Europa League, although they will play for the first place in the group, which gives access directly to the round of 16, on the last matchday.

 

David Moyes is only missing Michail Antonio, who will be out of action until the end of the year.

1:45 AMan hour ago

News - Tottenham

Tottenham is coming off a draw in a thrilling match against the reigning Premier League and Champions League champions. They took the lead with a goal from Son. However, City turned the score around. Although Lo Celso and Kulisevski with a header on the horn managed to rescue a point from the Etihad Stadium.

 

Despite the good start to the season, Postecoglou's side have now gone four games without a win, three of them defeats. They are currently fifth in the Premier League with 27 points, two points behind Aston Villa in fourth.

 

The Greek-born coach will have numerous absentees to welcome West Ham at home. Maddison, Bentacuncur, Peresic, Sessegnon, Solomon, Whiteman and Van de Ven are all certain to miss the game. Sarr and Dier, who could return to the squad, are also doubtful.

1:40 AMan hour ago

Background

Numerous clashes between Tottenham and West Ham, i.e. London derby, with a favorable balance for 'Spurs', who have won 66 times, 51 times West Ham have won, while 37 duels have ended in a draw. They already faced each other this past summer in the pre-season where the Hammers won 3-2. However, in the last four official matches Tottenham have managed to win or at least draw. In 2019 was the last time West Ham won at this stadium.
1:35 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a stadium located in the city of London, which was inaugurated in April 2019. It has a capacity for 62850 spectators.

 

1:30 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Tottenham and West Ham will meet on Thursday, December 7 in the 15th Premier League matchday of the season.
1:25 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Tottenham vs West Ham in the Premier League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo